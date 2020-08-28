Yoghurt Market 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “Yoghurt Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Yoghurt Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as yogurt cultures. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tart flavor.
More and more population are lactose intolerant and lactose intolerance is the inabililty of grown-ups and kids to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products, bringing about various ailments. As a result, consumers look out for lactose-free dairy products for consumption as there are several health benefits associated with these products. This has led to an increase in the demand for non-dairy yogurt.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Yoghurt market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Yoghurt industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Ultima Foods, Sodiaal,
Nestle
Chobani
General Mills
Kraft Foods Group
Red Mango
TCBY
Yogurtland
Menchie’s
Danone Groupe
Yakult Honsha
SweetFrog
Stonyfield Farm
FAGE International
Sanyuan and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Yoghurt.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global Yoghurt is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global Yoghurt Market is segmented into Frozen, Drinks, Greek and other
Based on Application, the Yoghurt Market is segmented into Dairy Products, Food & Beverages, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Yoghurt in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
Yoghurt Market Manufacturers
Yoghurt Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Yoghurt Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yoghurt Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Yoghurt Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Frozen
1.4.3 Drinks
1.4.4 Greek
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Dairy Products
1.5.3 Food & Beverages
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Yoghurt Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Yoghurt Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Yoghurt, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Yoghurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Yoghurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ultima Foods
11.1.1 Ultima Foods Corporation Information
11.1.2 Ultima Foods Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Ultima Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Ultima Foods Yoghurt Products Offered
11.1.5 Ultima Foods Related Developments
11.2 Sodiaal
11.2.1 Sodiaal Corporation Information
11.2.2 Sodiaal Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Sodiaal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Sodiaal Yoghurt Products Offered
11.2.5 Sodiaal Related Developments
11.3 Nestle
11.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information
11.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Nestle Yoghurt Products Offered
11.3.5 Nestle Related Developments
11.4 Chobani
11.4.1 Chobani Corporation Information
11.4.2 Chobani Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Chobani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Chobani Yoghurt Products Offered
11.4.5 Chobani Related Developments
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
