ADC Therapeutics Market: 6th World ADC Awards Unfold Key Innovators | Roots Analysis

Last week, the eyes of all the key stakeholders in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) space were on the developments happening in San Diego, California, at the 6th World ADC Awards. The awards were meant to recognize the companies that are driving innovation in the field of ADCs Therapeutics.

With six approved and marketed drugs, namely POLIVY™ (2019), LUMOXITI™ (2018), BESPONSA® (2017), MYLOTARG™ (2017, reapproval), KADCYLA® (2013) and ADCETRIS® (2011), ADCs have become recognized as a potent class of targeted therapeutic agents catering to oncology and hematological diseases markets. The awards were mean to appreciate the key developers in this emerging space.

Best ADC Platform Technology: Zymeworks

Best New Drug Developer: ADC Therapeutics

Most Promising Clinical Candidate: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (DS-8201a)

Best Contract Manufacturer: BSP Pharmaceuticals

Best Contract Research Service Providers: PPD Laboratories

In addition to the winners, there were some key innovators that stood second at the award ceremony. Below, I have added the list of the runner ups in each category:

Best ADC Platform Technology: LegoChem Bio

Best New Drug Developer: Zymeworks

Most Promising Clinical Candidate: Enfortumab Vedotin (Seattle Genetics/Astellas)

Best Contract Manufacturer: Millipore Sigma

Best Contract Research Service Providers: Abzena

Currently, more than 240 ADCs are being developed across various clinical/preclinical stages.

With such a strong development pipeline, the overall ADC therapeutics market is projected to be worth $15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 20%. This fast-growing market offers immense opportunities for contract manufacturers, service providers, and technology developers. In fact, as per one of the recent reports, the ADC contract manufacturing market is expected to rise to close to $2 billion by 2030.

