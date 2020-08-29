Advanced Report On Construction Robot Market To Set Phenomenal Growth By 2026 | BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics And Others

The report explains the vital developments about the Construction Robot market which range from the crucial improvements of the market, containing research and development, new item dispatch, pronouncement, coordinated efforts, associations, joint aspire, and territorial development of the key rivals working in the market on a global and local scale. Moreover, the report also estimates the vital market features that comprises of revenue (USD), Price (USD), capacity utilization rate, production, gross, production rate, consumption, import-export, supply-demand analysis, cost, market share, gross margin and market CAGR value. These and many other salient features make this Construction Robot market document outperforming.

Market Definition: Global Construction Robot Market

Construction robots are an application of robotic technology which focuses on the development of specialized form of equipment or devices that operate by themselves, without the need of human interventions. These robots promote the safety of workplace and the surrounding environment,and are able to perform the constructional functions in a better method.

There are also construction robots for brick-laying and masonry, and even robots that lay an entire street at one time. These types of robots dramatically improve the speed and quality of construction work.

The Construction Robot market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. ; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among others.

Market Analysis: Global Construction Robot Market :

Global construction robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 267.01 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise of automation in various levels of industrial verticals.

On the off chance that you are associated with the Construction Robot Analytics industry or mean to be, at that point this investigation will give you far reaching standpoint. It’s crucial you stay up with the latest Construction Robot Market segmented by:

By Type

Traditional Robot

Robotic ARM

Exoskeleton

By Automation

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Function

Demolition

3D Printing

Doors & Windows Installation

Concrete Structural Erection

Bricklaying

Finishing Work

Others

By Application

Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition

Public Infrastructure

Commercial & Residential Buildings

Others Road & Tunnel Construction Construction & Cement Mining Metallurgical Industry



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

High levels of construction and growth expansion activities which has been caused due to the growth of urbanization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of safety, efficiency and ease in operating the construction market with the adoption of these products are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Large capital costs associated with these products are expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

5 ways in which construction robotics is Changing the industry

1.Construction robotics can build walls

An example of how construction robotics are revolutionizing the industry can be seen in the HadrianX bricklaying machine from Australia-based FBR Ltd. (also known as Fastbrick Robotics). It employs an intelligent control system — aided by CAD — to calculate the necessary materials and movements for bricklaying.

2.Autonomous equipment doesn’t need an operator

While the major automakers and technology companies are working on self-driving cars, autonomous vehicles are already part of construction robotics.

3.Smart robots employ imaging technology

Construction robotics and drones using sensors such as lidar with Global Positioning System technologies can provide vital information about a worksite. Along with AI, it can help predict what tasks are required.

4.Operate construction robotics remotely

Humans are still in the loop for much of construction robotics, combining the strengths of human supervision with multiple technologies. The Internet of Things, additive manufacturing, and digitization are contributing to the industry’s growth, noted Caterpillar.

5.Conduct surveillance, surveying, and inspection

Before, during, and after a construction project, many assessments require the review of a worksite and surrounding area. Limited surveillance is also necessary for supervising workers and securing the site. In addition, project managers and supervisors must walk the site to conduct final inspections. Construction robotics and drones can help all of these processes.

How Robotics will change the construction industry?

Improved efficiency, collaboration features and artificial intelligence can help construction projects improve manual processes and address a labor shortage. … Particularly, advanced robotics can help replace or improve existing processes, making them more efficient as well as more accurate

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Built Robotics Inc. announced that they had raised USD 15 million for the development and commercialization of technology that will enable them to integrate autonomous technology in construction equipments.

In March 2017, BROKK GLOBAL announced that they had acquired Aquajet Systems AB, combining together two leaders of demolition robots providers. This acquisition will help in expansion of product offerings and service capabilities of BROKK GLOBAL for construction and demolition markets.

