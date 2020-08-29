Air Compressors Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global Air Compressors market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Air Compressors market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Segment by Type, the Air Compressors market is segmented into

Reciprocating Air Compressor

Screw air compressors

Centrifugal Air Compressor

The segment of screw air compressors hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 59%.

Segment by Application, the Air Compressors market is segmented into

Petrochemical and chemical

Machinery Manufacturing

Mining and Metallurgy

Others

The mahinery manufacturing holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 33% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Compressors Market Share Analysis

Air Compressors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Compressors product introduction, recent developments, Air Compressors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

DOOSAN

Gardner Denver

BOGE

Kobelco

Elgi

Airman

Fusheng

KAISHAN

Hongwuhuan

HANBELL

