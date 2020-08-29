Antimicrobial Wipes Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antimicrobial Wipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antimicrobial Wipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Research Report: Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Crosstex International, coVita, Hopkins Medical Products, ConvaTec, Nootie, CleanTex, GAMA Healthcare, Teampac Oy, GOJO Industries, Eisai Co., Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, NBC Meshtec, Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, Metrex Research (Danaher), Whiteley Corporation, Pal International

Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segmentation by Product: Skincare Wipes

Surface Disinfectant Wipes



Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Sales

Others



The Antimicrobial Wipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antimicrobial Wipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antimicrobial Wipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antimicrobial Wipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Skincare Wipes

1.3.3 Surface Disinfectant Wipes

1.4 Market Segment by Sales Channel

1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Consumption by Sales Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Supermarkets

1.4.3 Specialty Stores

1.4.4 Online Retail Sales

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Antimicrobial Wipes Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Industry Trends

2.4.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Trends

2.4.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Antimicrobial Wipes Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Antimicrobial Wipes by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antimicrobial Wipes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Antimicrobial Wipes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antimicrobial Wipes Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Antimicrobial Wipes Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

6.4 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

7.4 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

8.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

9.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

10.3 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Reckitt Benckiser

11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser Business Overview

11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Developments

11.2 The Clorox Company

11.2.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 The Clorox Company Business Overview

11.2.3 The Clorox Company Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 The Clorox Company Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.2.5 The Clorox Company SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 The Clorox Company Recent Developments

11.3 Kimberly-Clark

11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview

11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.3.5 Kimberly-Clark SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.4 Procter & Gamble

11.4.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.4.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

11.4.3 Procter & Gamble Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Procter & Gamble Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.4.5 Procter & Gamble SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.5 Unilever

11.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.5.2 Unilever Business Overview

11.5.3 Unilever Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Unilever Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.5.5 Unilever SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Unilever Recent Developments

11.6 Crosstex International

11.6.1 Crosstex International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Crosstex International Business Overview

11.6.3 Crosstex International Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Crosstex International Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.6.5 Crosstex International SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Crosstex International Recent Developments

11.7 coVita

11.7.1 coVita Corporation Information

11.7.2 coVita Business Overview

11.7.3 coVita Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 coVita Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.7.5 coVita SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 coVita Recent Developments

11.8 Hopkins Medical Products

11.8.1 Hopkins Medical Products Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hopkins Medical Products Business Overview

11.8.3 Hopkins Medical Products Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hopkins Medical Products Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.8.5 Hopkins Medical Products SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hopkins Medical Products Recent Developments

11.9 ConvaTec

11.9.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

11.9.2 ConvaTec Business Overview

11.9.3 ConvaTec Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ConvaTec Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.9.5 ConvaTec SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 ConvaTec Recent Developments

11.10 Nootie

11.10.1 Nootie Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nootie Business Overview

11.10.3 Nootie Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nootie Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.10.5 Nootie SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Nootie Recent Developments

11.11 CleanTex

11.11.1 CleanTex Corporation Information

11.11.2 CleanTex Business Overview

11.11.3 CleanTex Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 CleanTex Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.11.5 CleanTex SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 CleanTex Recent Developments

11.12 GAMA Healthcare

11.12.1 GAMA Healthcare Corporation Information

11.12.2 GAMA Healthcare Business Overview

11.12.3 GAMA Healthcare Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 GAMA Healthcare Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.12.5 GAMA Healthcare SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 GAMA Healthcare Recent Developments

11.13 Teampac Oy

11.13.1 Teampac Oy Corporation Information

11.13.2 Teampac Oy Business Overview

11.13.3 Teampac Oy Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Teampac Oy Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.13.5 Teampac Oy SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Teampac Oy Recent Developments

11.14 GOJO Industries

11.14.1 GOJO Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 GOJO Industries Business Overview

11.14.3 GOJO Industries Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 GOJO Industries Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.14.5 GOJO Industries SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 GOJO Industries Recent Developments

11.15 Eisai Co., Ltd.

11.15.1 Eisai Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Eisai Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.15.3 Eisai Co., Ltd. Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Eisai Co., Ltd. Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.15.5 Eisai Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Eisai Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.16 The Himalaya Drug Company

11.16.1 The Himalaya Drug Company Corporation Information

11.16.2 The Himalaya Drug Company Business Overview

11.16.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 The Himalaya Drug Company Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.16.5 The Himalaya Drug Company SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 The Himalaya Drug Company Recent Developments

11.17 NBC Meshtec

11.17.1 NBC Meshtec Corporation Information

11.17.2 NBC Meshtec Business Overview

11.17.3 NBC Meshtec Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 NBC Meshtec Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.17.5 NBC Meshtec SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 NBC Meshtec Recent Developments

11.18 Ecolab

11.18.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ecolab Business Overview

11.18.3 Ecolab Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ecolab Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.18.5 Ecolab SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Ecolab Recent Developments

11.19 Diversey

11.19.1 Diversey Corporation Information

11.19.2 Diversey Business Overview

11.19.3 Diversey Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Diversey Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.19.5 Diversey SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Diversey Recent Developments

11.20 STERIS

11.20.1 STERIS Corporation Information

11.20.2 STERIS Business Overview

11.20.3 STERIS Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 STERIS Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.20.5 STERIS SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 STERIS Recent Developments

11.21 Metrex Research (Danaher)

11.21.1 Metrex Research (Danaher) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Metrex Research (Danaher) Business Overview

11.21.3 Metrex Research (Danaher) Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Metrex Research (Danaher) Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.21.5 Metrex Research (Danaher) SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Metrex Research (Danaher) Recent Developments

11.22 Whiteley Corporation

11.22.1 Whiteley Corporation Corporation Information

11.22.2 Whiteley Corporation Business Overview

11.22.3 Whiteley Corporation Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Whiteley Corporation Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.22.5 Whiteley Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Whiteley Corporation Recent Developments

11.23 Pal International

11.23.1 Pal International Corporation Information

11.23.2 Pal International Business Overview

11.23.3 Pal International Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Pal International Antimicrobial Wipes Products and Services

11.23.5 Pal International SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Pal International Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Channels

12.2.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Distributors

12.3 Antimicrobial Wipes Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

