The research report titled Mental Health Apps Market has recently been added by Absolute Markets Insights to its massive database which offers a lucid understanding of various business aspects of the Mental Health Apps Market. The market report has been studied by means of primary and secondary research techniques. Both these methods are extensively applied to extract and analyze accurate data of various dynamic aspects of the businesses. The report also covers the extensive data of historical records, existing scenarios, and future market growth prospects. Additionally, the report also offers SWOT analysis to discover market propellers and restraints of the businesses.

The global mental health apps market is expected to gain a significant lift over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding the importance of mental health. Mental health defines how a person thinks, feels and behaves. Mental health app offers cognitive behavioural therapy interventions for mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and others. Through this app, individuals can conduct therapy sessions with authorised therapists. Nowadays, mental disorder is being considered as an important health condition, by the World Health Organization (WHO), hence, various mental health related campaigns and awareness campaigns are being held all across the globe. For instance, in January 2020, the Luxembourgish League for Mental Health launched a new awareness campaign in Luxembourg to assist individuals who feel they cannot take the steps to treat their mental health issues. The campaign, titled ‘And if I were to talk to a therapist?’ was designed to introduce the network of help and treatment for various mental health issues.

Another factor driving growth of the metal health apps market is the presence of social stigma in the societies related to visiting a psychiatrist for receiving mental health treatment. In some of the parts of society, still, mental health is considered as taboo, due to which, fear associated with mental health treatment has been prevailing. According to WHO statistics, one out of four people struggle with mental health issues and two-thirds of those affected do not seek help for their issues. For this, mental health apps are the best solutions that drive the target market growth owing to the secrecy of the individual who wants to keep his privacy regarding the mental health treatment. The individual can get better treatment from the apps as well as there wouldn’t be any compulsion regarding the revealing of the mental health treatment. Also, video call or audio call feature in the app is anticipated to propel the mental health apps market growth over the forecast period as the patient may feel the need of more personal interaction with the therapist.

Smart watches and smart screens have connectivity with meditation apps. Increasing use of smart watches and smart screens has become a new norm for monitoring mental health and well-being. This is expected to help growing adoption of mental health apps offering seamless internet of things (IOT) connectivity. Every month, companies and researchers launch new smartphone apps, smart watches, and sensor technologies for the health care market. This has led to an increased adoption of technological solutions for the management of clinical, administrative, and financial functions of mental health care practices. This in turn is augmenting the growth of the mental health apps market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global mental health apps market. The mental health apps market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional & global presence as well as growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the prominent countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global mental health apps market is expected to reach US$ 3,918.40 million by 2027 owing to increasing levels of stress among societies due to addiction to different substances and lowering social interactions

The market is poised to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to awareness created by World Health Organization (WHO) and various governments regarding importance of mental health

Based on region, North America held the majority market share in 2018 attributed to the presence of high levels of awareness related to significance of mental health in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest speed over the forecast period pertaining to increasing population and growing adoption of android and iOS platforms

Some of the prominent players operating in the global mental health apps market include Addicaid, Aurora Health Care, Calm, MoodTools, NOCD Inc., Recovery Record, Sanvello (Pacifica Labs, Inc.), Happify, Inc., HEADSPACE INC., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Mindshift Interactive, and others

Global Mental Health Apps Market:

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Subscription Model

Monthly

Yearly

By Mental Health App Types

Mental Disorder Apps

Substance-use Disorders Apps

Co-occurring disorders Apps

Co-existing disorders

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

