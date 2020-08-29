Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Tennant Company, Hako Group, Techtronic Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Research Report: Tennant Company, Hako Group, Techtronic Industries, Karcher, ITW, Jason Industries, Katy Industries, Electrolux AB, Emerson Electric, Horizon United States Corporation, Tacony Corporation, Newell Rubbermaid, Jarden, Nice-Pak Products, Libman Company, Dyson, BISSELL Homecare Incorporated, NSS Enterprises, Shop-Vac Corporation, NKT Holding

Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Segmentation by Product: Household Vacuum Cleaner

Commercial & Industrial Floor Cleaning Tools

Simple Cleaning Tools

Other



Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Industrial Building

Office & Institutional Building

Commercial Building

Other



The Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Household Vacuum Cleaner

1.4.3 Commercial & Industrial Floor Cleaning Tools

1.4.4 Simple Cleaning Tools

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Industrial Building

1.5.4 Office & Institutional Building

1.5.5 Commercial Building

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tennant Company

12.1.1 Tennant Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tennant Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tennant Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tennant Company Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Tennant Company Recent Development

12.2 Hako Group

12.2.1 Hako Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hako Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hako Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hako Group Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Hako Group Recent Development

12.3 Techtronic Industries

12.3.1 Techtronic Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Techtronic Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Techtronic Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Techtronic Industries Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Techtronic Industries Recent Development

12.4 Karcher

12.4.1 Karcher Corporation Information

12.4.2 Karcher Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Karcher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Karcher Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Karcher Recent Development

12.5 ITW

12.5.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.5.2 ITW Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ITW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ITW Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 ITW Recent Development

12.6 Jason Industries

12.6.1 Jason Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jason Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jason Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jason Industries Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Jason Industries Recent Development

12.7 Katy Industries

12.7.1 Katy Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Katy Industries Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Katy Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Katy Industries Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Katy Industries Recent Development

12.8 Electrolux AB

12.8.1 Electrolux AB Corporation Information

12.8.2 Electrolux AB Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electrolux AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Electrolux AB Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Electrolux AB Recent Development

12.9 Emerson Electric

12.9.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Emerson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Emerson Electric Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.10 Horizon United States Corporation

12.10.1 Horizon United States Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Horizon United States Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Horizon United States Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Horizon United States Corporation Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Horizon United States Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Newell Rubbermaid

12.12.1 Newell Rubbermaid Corporation Information

12.12.2 Newell Rubbermaid Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Newell Rubbermaid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Newell Rubbermaid Products Offered

12.12.5 Newell Rubbermaid Recent Development

12.13 Jarden

12.13.1 Jarden Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jarden Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jarden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jarden Products Offered

12.13.5 Jarden Recent Development

12.14 Nice-Pak Products

12.14.1 Nice-Pak Products Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nice-Pak Products Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nice-Pak Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Nice-Pak Products Products Offered

12.14.5 Nice-Pak Products Recent Development

12.15 Libman Company

12.15.1 Libman Company Corporation Information

12.15.2 Libman Company Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Libman Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Libman Company Products Offered

12.15.5 Libman Company Recent Development

12.16 Dyson

12.16.1 Dyson Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dyson Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dyson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Dyson Products Offered

12.16.5 Dyson Recent Development

12.17 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated

12.17.1 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated Corporation Information

12.17.2 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated Products Offered

12.17.5 BISSELL Homecare Incorporated Recent Development

12.18 NSS Enterprises

12.18.1 NSS Enterprises Corporation Information

12.18.2 NSS Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 NSS Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 NSS Enterprises Products Offered

12.18.5 NSS Enterprises Recent Development

12.19 Shop-Vac Corporation

12.19.1 Shop-Vac Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shop-Vac Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Shop-Vac Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Shop-Vac Corporation Products Offered

12.19.5 Shop-Vac Corporation Recent Development

12.20 NKT Holding

12.20.1 NKT Holding Corporation Information

12.20.2 NKT Holding Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 NKT Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 NKT Holding Products Offered

12.20.5 NKT Holding Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

