CBRN Security And Safety Market By Components, Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The “CBRN Security & Safety Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today.

Europe faces new risks of ISIS and other bio- and chemical terror attacks. These Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear – CBRN security risks have been highlighted as follows:

At the 2017 Munich security conference, Bill Gates warned that new genetic engineering methods can produce biological agents and “Tens of millions could be killed by bio-terrorism. Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years.”

US and UK intelligence agencies have said that the Islamic State has been trying to develop biological weapons in its bases in Syria and Iraq.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced in January 2017 that Muslim terrorists are planning to use chemical weapons to poison drinking water supply systems in Germany.

On January 2017, British Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace warned that “ISIS has no moral qualms about carrying out a mass casualty attack with chemical weapons in Britain”, and pointed to a December 2016 Europol report warning that ISIS may use chemical and biological (CB) weapons against European targets.

18 national markets:

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

3 Revenue source markets:

Products sales

Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades)

Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)

B. Detailed CBRN Defense market analysis:

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Europe CBRN defense business environment

The 2015-2022 CBRN security and safety market

C. CBRN security & safety technologies.

The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: CBRN Terror

Appendix D: CBRN Decontamination Technologies

Appendix E: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix F: Abbreviations

This CBRN Security & Safety Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073290

Questions answered in this 223-page report include:

What will the CBRN security market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main CBRN security & safety technologies trends?

Where and what are the CBRN security & safety technologies market opportunities?

What are the CBRN security & safety technologies market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the CBRN security & safety technologies market?

