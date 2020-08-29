Cell Therapy Market Update: MaxCyte Advances Phase I Clinical Trial of Lead mRNA-based Cell Therapy | Roots Analysis

MaxCyte, the global Cell Therapy, and life sciences company, announced the initiation of dosing in the third cohort of patients of MaxCyte’s Phase I clinical trial (NCT03608618) with the next higher cell dose of MCY-M11. The dose-escalation trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability, as well as preliminary efficacy, of MCY-M11 administered intraperitoneally across a series of ascending dose-level cohorts.
What is MCY-M11: MCY-M11 is a mesothelin-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapy. It is a wholly-owned, non-viral mRNA-based cell therapy candidate from MaxCyte’s CARMA platform. The therapy is currently being tested in individuals with relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer and peritoneal mesothelioma.
What were the results in the first two cohorts: According to the company, in the first two cohorts, the infusion of MCY-M11 has been well-tolerated in all patients treated. No dose-limiting toxicities, infusion-related adverse events, on-target or off-target toxicities, or other unwanted events were observed.
