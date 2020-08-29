Cloud Security Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Cloud Security Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Cloud Security Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Cloud Security Industry. Cloud Security market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Cloud Security market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.
Market Overview:
Cloud Security Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register a Significant Growth
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to rise in e-commerce startups. China leads the e-commerce market with Alibaba recently opening a pop-up store in Australia and reflecting the ‘phygital’ trend towards digitally-enhanced offline experiences.
– Offline retail is also gaining popularity. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), it employs an aggregate of 44.6 million workers, which represents 16 percent of the region’s total employment.
– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).
– To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.
Detailed TOC of Cloud Security Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Threats of Cyber Attacks are Augmenting Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Migration of Retail Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Identity and Access Management
5.1.2 Data Loss Prevention
5.1.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention
5.1.4 Security Information and Event Management
5.1.5 Encryption
5.2 By Security
5.2.1 Application Security
5.2.2 Database Security
5.2.3 Endpoint Security
5.2.4 Network Security
5.2.5 Web & Email Security
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 Private
5.3.2 Hybrid
5.3.3 Public
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Trend Micro, Inc.
6.1.2 Imperva, Inc.
6.1.3 Symantec Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.6 Fortinet, Inc.
6.1.7 Sophos, PLC
6.1.8 Mcafee LLC
6.1.9 Qualys, Inc.
6.1.10 CA Technologies
6.1.11 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
6.1.12 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
