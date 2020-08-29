Cloud Security Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Cloud Security Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Cloud Security Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Cloud Security Industry. Cloud Security market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Cloud Security market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.

The cloud security market in retail is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach is USD 3.86 million, which is a 6.4% increase on the 2017 cost of USD 3.62 million. To counter the same, investment in cloud security solutions in retail is increasing.

– Growing threats of cyber attacks are augmenting market growth. According to latest report by Thales eSecurity, half of U.S. retailers were breached in the past year, well above the 27% global average for retailers. Most of the login attempts made on online retailers’ websites are hackers using stolen data.

Migration of retail decision processes from on-premise to cloud is a challenge since most of the processes like merchandise management and accounting are supported by on-premise solutions. Retailers should focus on new events like customer information storage or customer buying pattern that could be transferred to the cloud. For the old events, a more intelligent ERP system could be developed which enables the retail functions to scale as needed.

