Construction estimating software enables the builders, contractors, and any construction company to accurately estimate project costs. Construction estimating can efficiently track costs, reduces errors, and manage the budget of a job both before and during the lifecycle of a project. This, in turn, rising the deployment of construction estimating software which accelerates the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Construction estimating software is used to improve the accuracy and speed of the total estimation process of a construction project. This software provides the actual estimated cost of the project, thus help determine the bottom-line cost of the construction project and eventually widen the profit margin. Thereby, increasing adoption of the construction estimating software that propels the growth of the market. Further, growing urbanization, continuous increase in construction activities, and low-cost solution provided by the cloud-based deployment are expected to fuel the growth of the construction estimating software market.

Key vendors engaged in the Construction Estimating Software market and covered in this report:

1. Autodesk, Inc.

2. Buildsoft Pty Ltd. (Mitek Australia Ltd.)

3. CCS (Construction Computer Software (Pty) Ltd)

4. CoConstruct

5. Corecon Technologies, Inc.

6. Eclipse CS Pty Ltd

7. Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc. (HCSS)

8. PlanSwift (ConstructConnect)

9. Sage Group plc

10. STACK Construction Technologies

