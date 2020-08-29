Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market, By Disease Type (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis), Drug Type (Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others), Gender (Male, Female), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injectable), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

The Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.

Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is a medical condition which is a type of aloeapa which attacks the hair follicles causes the breakage or fall of hair leading to complete baldness. The patient suffering from alopecia areata, their scalp becomes patchy, diffused and confluent pattern leading the hair fall initially and later spread over the entire scalp termed as alopecia totalis or entire epidermis.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market

Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.

In March 2017, Perrigo Perrigo Company PLC (U.S.) announced the launch of over-the-counter Women’s Rogaine, which helps to regrow hair on top of the scalp.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla, Viviscal, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Regaine, Merck & Co., Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Phyto – Alès Groupe, Kirkland Signature, Vitabiotics, Nanogen, Alpecin – Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG, Rogaine – Johnson and Johnson, Histogen, Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HCell Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Perrigo Company PLC. and Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

