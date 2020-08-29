Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Industry. Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Crop monitoring is the technology that facilitates real-time crop vegetation monitoring via spectral analysis of high-resolution images for different fields and crops that enables to track positive and negative dynamics of crop development.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275467

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275467

Key Market Trends:

GPS and GNSS Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Miniaturization and improved accuracy of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology (of which, GPS is mostly in use, at present) makes it possible for wide-scale adoption of precision farming technologies for geo-positioning and field mapping.

– The United States is the leading country, in terms of the GNNS/GPS technology used in agriculture. Nearly 70% of the advanced technologies in the United States farms are using some level of GPS/GNSS.

– GPS-based applications in precision farming include major areas such as yield mapping and monitoring, and farm planning along with field mapping, soil sampling, tractor guidance, crop scouting, variable rate applications.

– Therefore, with increased adoption of GPS and GNSS coupled with the benefits offered, the demand for crop monitoring is set to increase over the forecast period.

United States to Account for the Largest Share

– As per the estimates of the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 2,029,200 farms in the US used 950 million acre land, in 2017. With a huge dependency on the agriculture sector, the government in the country is increasingly focussing on implementing precision farming technologies.

– The key agencies responsible for the uprising in large-scale agriculture in the US include NASA, NOAA, and the US Department of Agriculture. Their goal is to improve farmer’s profitability and reduce the environmental concerns caused due to the application of various chemicals.

– Moreover, although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had laid out restrictions towards the flying of drones, as per their new rules passed in 2016, drones for commercial purposes, weighing up to 55 lb, can be used in the US during daylight hours. These initiatives have aided the adoption of precision farming in the country.

– Further, according to the Farm Profits and Adoption of Precision Agriculture study in 2017, yield mapping is used on about 40% of US corn and soybean acres, GPS soil maps on about 30%, guidance on over 50%, and VRT on 28-34% of acres.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275467

Detailed TOC of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Food Products and Improved Crop Yield

4.3.2 Convergence of IT with Agriculture

4.3.3 Governmental Support and Decline in Price of Sensors Aid Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively Low Awareness and Lack af Specialists Remain a Concern

4.4.2 High Initial Costs and Sluggish Penetration of Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Guidance System

5.1.2 Remote Sensing

5.1.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Service

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Field Mapping

5.3.2 Soil Monitoring

5.3.3 Crop Scouting

5.3.4 Yield Monitoring

5.3.5 Variable Rate Application

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AGCO Corporation

6.1.2 AG Junction Inc.

6.1.3 Deere & CompanyD

6.1.4 Hickey-john Corporation

6.1.5 Teejet Technologies Illinois LLC

6.1.6 Raven Industries Inc.

6.1.7 Lindsay Corporation

6.1.8 Monsanto Company

6.1.9 Valmont Industries Inc.

6.1.10 Yara International ASA

6.1.11 Topcon Precision Agriculture

6.1.12 Trimble Navigation Limited

6.1.13 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont)

6.1.14 Land O’lakes Inc.

6.1.15 BASF SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Polyester Staple Fibre Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Nickel-Aluminum Bronze Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

﻿Brominated Vegetable Oil Market 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024 | Says Industry Research.co

Picocell and Femtocell Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

Gardenia Yellow Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Natural Gum Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2020 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026

HDMI Splitters Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Acoustic Release Systems Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026