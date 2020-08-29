Dairy Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Dairy Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Dairy Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Dairy Industry. Dairy market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Dairy market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.

– Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.

– Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.

Global butter exports expanded by 7.5% in 2018, mainly contributed by countries like New Zealand, the United States of America and India, However, the European Union market for butter has declined.

