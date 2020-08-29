Dairy Protein Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of the product.

Global Dairy Protein Market By Type (MPIs, Casein and Caseinates, WPIs, WPCs, MPCs, Others), Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dairy protein can be defined as the concentrated protein products that are produced by extracting the isolated levels of proteins available in milk products. Dairy protein includes all of the important proteins and amino acids that a human body requires. These proteins are varied depending on the type of protein they include such as which amino acid, their characteristics and properties.

Market Drivers:

Increasing shift towards adoption of healthy food products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing dearth of raw materials and resulting in fluctuations of prices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, PepsiCo announced that they had agreed to acquire CytoSport, Inc. This acquisition is expected to diversify PepsiCo’s already established portfolio and help in diversifying their business operations.

In August 2017, Fonterra Co-operative Group announced that they had agreed to purchase a ten percent stake in Lithuania based dairy organisation. This investment will help Fonterra expand their product portfolio and provide a number of products and services to consumers in the region.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dairy protein market are Westland Co-operative Dairy Company; Idaho Milk Products; Fonterra Co-operative Group; CytoSport, Inc.; Anchor; United Dairymen of Arizona; Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.; PepsiCo; Eriefoods.com; Glanbia plc; Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller; Tatura Milk Industries Ltd; Milk Specialties; LAÏTA PGC; Darigold; AMCO Proteins; ACE International and Avani Food Products.

Global dairy protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dairy protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

