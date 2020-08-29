Digital 3D Printing Market 2020 Global Growth Insights, Trends, Size, Share And Forecast To 2025

Digital 3D Printing Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 20.54% to reach USD 5,214.8 Million by 2025. 3D Printing is a process in which physical objects are created by depositing materials in layers based on a digital model. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of materials until the object is created. 3D Printing enables to produce complex shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods. Each 3D Printing process requires software, hardware, and materials to work together.

Market Dynamics

Increasing applications of Digital 3D Printing in healthcare industry is expected to boost market growth. 3D Printing techniques have empowered medical practitioners, manufacturers of medical devices, as well as researchers due to their use in dental & orthodontic treatments, orthopedic implants, tissue engineering, and drug development. As a result, the increasing benefits of the mentioned applications would boost digital 3d printing market growth. 3D Printing technique is useful to speed up procedures and helps to minimize the trauma faced by patients due to conventional treatment options. Technological advancements in digital 3D Printing, rising public-private funding for 3D Printing activities are the major drivers that contribute to the growth of the digital 3D Printing market.

Segmentation

Global Digital 3D Printing Market analysis is segmented based on Component, Material, Technology, Application and End User.

The market, based on component, has been categorized as system/device and software/services. System/Device held 867.53 market value in 2018

Global digital 3D Printing market, based on material, has been segregated into polymers, metal & alloy, ceramics, and others.

Global digital 3D Printing market trends based on technology, has been segregated into stereolithography, deposition modeling, laser sintering, jetting technology, electron beam melting, and others.

Global digital 3D Printing market based on application has been categorized into dental, prosthetics, orthopedics, medical components, tissue engineering, hearing aids, drug screening, and others.

Global digital 3D Printing market, based on end user, has been segregated into hospitals & surgical centers, dental clinics & laboratories (offices), pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Regional Analysis

Global Digital 3D Printing Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas led the market and accounted for the largest share in 2018, owing to the existence of medical device companies and the rising prevalence of diseases along with increased adoption of treatment by patients. In North America, the US held the largest of the market share in 2018 owing to the presence of major market players, developed healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and availability of advanced treatment options. For instance, in November 2015, a group of medical researchers from North Carolina’s Wake Forest University developed a method to print the 3D form of custom medications in the configuration of pills. As a result, increasing applications of 3D Printing is expected to drive the market growth.

Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the global digital 3D Printing market owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives & laws and target population base, rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated conditions, and the presence of developed economies such as Germany, the UK, and France. Since the ban on animal testing for cosmetics in 2013, the wellness industry had been a significant supporter of 3D Printing in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the increasing per capita health spending, growing older population base, rising incidence of accidents, and developing the healthcare sector in China, Japan, India, and Australia.

The Middle East & Africa digital 3D Printing market is segmented into two major regions, namely the Middle East and Africa. In this region, the Middle East is anticipated to dominate owing to the presence of countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others. The Middle East and Africa has less economic developments and extremely low-income due to which the region accounts for the least market share but is expected to grow with the increasing cases of chronic diseases and demand for better treatments in countries.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Digital 3D Printing Market are Stratasys Ltd (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Carbon, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (US), Formlabs (US), ExOne (US), Materialise (Europe), General Electric (US), Micron Dental (US), Renishaw PLC (UK).

Some of the key strategies followed by players operating in the Global Digital 3D Printing Market were acquisitions, expansions, product launches, partnerships, mergers, collaborations, alliances, and product approvals.

In June 2019, Materialise received the FDA clearance for the cardiovascular planning software suite. Thus, the suite has helped clinicians to produce patient-specific 3D models for more than 20 years.

In November 2019, ExOne introduced the X1 160PRO metal 3D printer for high-volume production of quality parts.

In February 2019, EnvisionTEC and AvaDent digital dental solutions announced a new partnership. This partnership offered a complete digital workflow solution for digital dentures, from impressions and digital design to try-in and final restoration.

