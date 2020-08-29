Digital Health Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Liquid Smoke Market By Applications (Seafood & Meat, Bakery and Confectionary, Sauces, Diary, Pet Foods & Treats, Others), Products (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood, Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Discount Stores, Food& Drinks Specialty Stores, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Other Distribution Channel), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global liquid smoke market is set to witness a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising preference for smoked food is major factor for the growth of this market.

Liquid smoke is used for flavouring to enhance the taste of the smoked food. They are usually used to add flavours in vegetables and meat so that they can maintain the taste of the food. They are generated by condensing the smoke from food. They are widely used in sauces, bakery, meat, seafood etc. Increasing prevalence for barbeque sauces among population is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for barbeque sauces and flavours is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of liquid smoke as color preservative is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Increasing consumption of dairy products is driving market

Rising consumer prevalence for smoked foods is driving market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing health risk due to consumption of smoked food is restraining the market growth

Availability of alternatives in the market is another factor restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Symrise announced the launch of their new grill alternative called Grilicious which uses the chromatography to break down the aroma molecules and they were also able to recreate the smell. The main aim is to grill flavours to their customers so that they can meet the demand of the people.

In December 2018, Kerry announced that they are going to expand in Cumberland County. The main aim of the expansion is to attract new business and industry to their community which will help them to strengthen their position in the market. They want to deliver high standard products to their consumers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global liquid smoke market are Azelis S.A., Baumer Foods, Inc., Besmoke, B&G Foods, Inc., FRUTAROM Savory Solutions Austria GmbH, Kerry Group, MSK Ingredients, Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V., AmniCOMM Solutions, Colgin, Inc., Bell Flavors & Fragrances.

Global liquid smoke market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid smoke market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

