Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

ChargePoint, Inc dominated the global electric vehicle charging stations market. The other key players existing in the market includes Tesla, Blink Charging Co., Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc and others.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.

In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.

In June 2016, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS-40 electric vehicle charging stations which is robust in nature and it uses level 2 technologies, which can be beneficial for the company as it can be used in various applications like workplace, fleet and residential.

If you are involved in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196)

Key Market Competitors: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Industry

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. and among others.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Methodology

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share Analysis

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.

Almost 45% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for electric vehicle charging stations in APAC.

To comprehend Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

