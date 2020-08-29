Electronic Shelf Label Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Shelf Label Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Electronic Shelf Label Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Electronic Shelf Label Industry. Electronic Shelf Label market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Electronic Shelf Label market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is used by retailers to display product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. The ESL market based on store type is dominated by hypermarkets owing to the complications associated with the manual management of such big stores, leading to the high rate of adoption of these labels.

The electronic shelf label market was valued at USD 478.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.50 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 21.42% over the forecast period of (2019–2024).

– High accuracy and reduction in labor cost is growing the market as compare to conventional label changing. This has significantly reduced the risk of human error in turn ensuring potential pricing compliances. Shoppers lose trust in a company if the in-store prices don’t align with the online display, and unfortunately, this is often the reality they encounter by which the ESL helps to fix any price errors.

– NFC penetration in the industry is expected to gain momentum over the coming years due to the increasing adoption of NFC technology in multiple devices such as POS systems and smartphones. This allows the retailers to integrate these devices with the existing handheld devices, lowering the overall installation cost of these labels, which is a key drivers for the growth of market.

However, high initial investments required to set up these products in stores and minimum knowledge about the usefulness of the ESL system are the major restraining factors in the electronic shelf label market.

