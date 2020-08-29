Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Industry. Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Decking

– Decking is one of the most important applications for wood-plastic composites in Europe, where sales of solid profiles are rising, as compared to that of the hollow ones.

– In construction, a deck is a flat or profiled (anti-slip) surface that is capable of supporting weight. A deck is similar to a floor, but is typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.

– Wood plastic composite decking can be used in a number of ways, such as part of garden landscaping, extension of the living areas of houses, an alternative to stone-based features (such as patios), and in residential decks, as spaces for cooking, dining, and seating.

– Due to environmental and durability concerns related to softwoods and hardwoods, wood plastic composite decking (a mixture of two materials, typically wood pulp and recycled materials, such as plastic bottles or bags) was introduced in the market. Proponents of composite decking have touted this as a much needed development, as it helps to curb logging of trees for new decks.

– The typical production process of WPC decks in Europe involves the extrusion of a decking profile, based on a PVC or PE matrix followed by PP.

– In Europe, the WPC decking market is soon going to reach a mature stage, which means that the companies involved in the market may have lower growth rates. This development is driving the players to look for new areas of application.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Germany dominated the market in the region.

– Germany is the largest manufacturer and consumer of wood-plastic composites in Europe. Most WPC compounders in

Europe are located in Germany

– The demand for wood-plastic composites for construction applications may be driven by the country’s strong construction sector. German construction companies are benefiting from the soaring demand for real estate, increasing investments in buildings, and high state spending on infrastructure. The upswing in construction has been encouraged by the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates, a growing urban population, and high immigration rate over the past five years. The sector is also helping to propel the overall economic growth.

– In housing construction, nominal sales jumped by 27% in January and February 2018, and the German government also made an announcement regarding its plan to construct around 1.5 million housing units by 2021. The overhang of pending residential building permits increased to more than 400,000, suggesting that the sector may continue to drive growth.

– Revenues in the German construction sector is likely to grow by 6% in nominal terms, to hit USD 145 billion in 2019, according to the ZDB and HDB construction associations, and up to 320,000 homes are likely to be built in 2019.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the market for wood-plastic composites during the forecast period

Detailed TOC of Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Sustainable Characteristics of Wood Plastic Composites

4.1.2 Growing Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Challenges in Recycling Wood Plastic Composites

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Decking

5.1.2 Auto-interior Parts

5.1.3 Siding and Fencing

5.1.4 Technical Applications

5.1.5 Furniture

5.1.6 Consumer Goods

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Belgium

5.2.5 Finland

5.2.6 Norway

5.2.7 Denmark

5.2.8 Sweden

5.2.9 Other European Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beologic NV

6.4.2 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.3 Moller GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.4 RENOLIT GOR SpA

6.4.5 Vannplastic Ltd

6.4.6 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 Haussermann Group

6.4.8 Linotech

6.4.9 NOVO-TECH

6.4.10 Polyplank AB

6.4.11 Silvadec

6.4.12 UPM Biocomposites

6.4.13 Technamation Technical Europe GmbH

6.4.14 Tecnaro GmbH

6.4.15 NATURinFORM GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Recycling Rates of Plastic in Europe

