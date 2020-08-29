Facial Recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Facial Recognition market research report is a very important document in planning business objectives or goals. It is an organized method to bring together and document information about the industry, market, or potential customers. The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. Facial Recognition market report helps in knowing the general conditions prevailing in the mark, the marketing and pricing strategy of competitors.

Leading Players in the Facial Recognition Market: NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

The Facial Recognition market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Facial Recognition Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Facial Recognition Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Technology

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

By Component

Hardware Scanners Cameras Handled Devices Integrated Devices

Software

By Applications

Homeland Security

Criminal Investigation

ID Management

Physical Security

Intelligent Signage

Web Application

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

Others VIP Recognition Automotive and Phone PC Banking Login



By End Users

Government & Transportation

Military & Defense

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

