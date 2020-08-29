Fiber Optic Cable Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Fiber Optic Cable Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Fiber Optic Cable Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Fiber Optic Cable Industry. Fiber Optic Cable market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Fiber Optic Cable market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Fiber optics is one of the methods of transmitting information that works by sending pulses of light through an optical fiber. The light transmitted then forms an electromagnetic carrier wave modulated to carry information. Optical fiber cable (OFC), especially for telecommunication companies, has become a preferred transmission medium catering to aggressive bandwidth demands. Furthermore, increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services stimulate demand of fiber optic cable.
Market Overview:
Fiber Optic Cable Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Sector Offers Potential Growth
– Fiber optics is a major building block in the telecommunication infrastructure. With the explosion of information traffic due to the Internet, electronic commerce, computer networks, multimedia, voice, data, and video, the need for a transmission medium with the bandwidth capabilities for handling such vast amounts of information is paramount. Fiber optics, with its comparatively infinite bandwidth, has proven to be the solution.
– Additionally, with the emergence of 5G, IoT and Big Data will rely heavily on real-time data collection and transfer. And because of fiber optics unlimited bandwidth potential, fiberoptics cable is chosen to support these bandwidth levels.
– Further, to achieve expected performance levels for 5G networks, more small cells (or nodes) and mobile edge computing will be needed to eliminate network bottlenecks. These small-cell deployments often utilize the millimeter wave spectrum, relying heavily on fiber cabled connections for the backhaul portion of the network.
– The launch of 5G will bring enhanced capacity and lower latency straight to networks. Fiber optics cable is the preferred option for 5G because of its scalability, security, and ability to handle the vast amount of backhaul traffic being generated. This in return will create a huge market opportunity for the fiber optic cable market in IT and Telecom.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant CAGR
– The Asia-Pacific region is dominated by two major economies of the world i.e. India and China. These regions are spearheading revenue growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector.
– Additionally, increasing application of fiber optics in the medical sector is catapulting growth across countries, such as China, Japan, and India, thus propelling the overall demand at a significant rate.
– Also, the consistent rise in the use of smartphones and internet facilities in the region contributes to the adoption of optical fiber cables, for telecommunication applications. 5G connections (excluding IoT) are anticipated to reach USD 670 million in Asia-Pacific, by 2025, accounting for approximately around 60% of the global 5G connections, according to GSMA.
– Moreover, the governments of developed nations like China and Japan are heavily investing in security infrastructure at country levels. In return, all the above factors are expected to pave the way for new opportunities, in the fiber optic cable market.
Detailed TOC of Fiber Optic Cable Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in the Telecom Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complex Installation Act
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Cable Type
5.1.1 Single Mode Cable
5.1.2 Multi Mode Cable
5.2 By Optical Fiber Type
5.2.1 Plastics Optical Fiber
5.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Defense and Aerospace
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Corning Inc.
6.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
6.1.3 Finisar Corporation
6.1.4 AFL Communications LLC
6.1.5 Prysmian Group
6.1.6 Coherent Inc.
6.1.7 General Cable Corporation
6.1.8 LS Cable & System (LS Group)
6.1.9 Sterlite Technologies Ltd
6.1.10 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.
6.1.11 Hengtong (HTGD
6.1.12 Fujikura Ltd
6.1.13 Futong Holdings
6.1.14 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
