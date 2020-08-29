Flat Glass Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Flat Glass Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Flat Glass Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Flat Glass Industry. Flat Glass market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Flat Glass market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows and doors for the construction industry and as windshield & windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica and aluminium oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability which makes the end-product suitable for packaging applications

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275464

Market Overview:

The flat glass market was valued at USD 108.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 180.79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period 2019 -2024. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

– Factors like increasing urbanization, rise in the real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are further driving the growth of the market.

– The growing solar energy market, due to increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is to propel the growth of the market, thus, accelerating the glass demand in the market.

– As there are only a few products that are involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be substituted by others. However, fluctuating raw material prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a considerable effect on the overall price of flat glass products, challenging the market growth. Flat Glass Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Saint Gobain Corporation

Schott AG

Euroglass SPA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Ltd

Asahi Glass Group

PPG Industires Inc.

Cardinal Glass Industries