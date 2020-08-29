The report aims to provide an overview of the Flavored Milk Market with detailed market segmentation by flavor, packaging, distribution channel and geography. The global flavored milk market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flavored milk market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flavored milk market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited., Dairy Farmers of America, DANA Dairy Group LTD, Dean Foods, GCMMF (Amul), Heritage Foods Limited, LALA U.S., Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Nestle SA

Flavored milk market will register a noticeable growth during the forecast period owing to rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing disposable incomes and growing population. Higher demand for ready-to-drink beverage and suits the on-the-go lifestyle of the people further boost the demand for flavored milk market. Growing health concerns in developing regions among urban consumers are swapping less healthy beverage options like carbonated soft drinks, and even juices, for flavored milk which provides a growth opportunity for the market players in the near future. However, the availability of substitutes at lower prices and health concern about food additives and preservatives are the factors projected to hamper the growth of the flavored milk market.

Flavored milk is ready to drink milk product produced from skim milk, added sugar and natural flavors like banana, pineapple, orange, chocolate, etc. Stabilizers and emulsifiers such as dry premixed with other ingredients to reduce agglomeration a. Flavored milk drinks are available in many types of flavors and varieties. Flavored milk is available in traditional flavors like chocolate and in new and innovative flavors such as strawberry, vanilla, and mocha. Flavored milk is a highly palatable, nourishing beverage that can help people, particularly children, meet current daily dairy food and calcium intake recommendations.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flavored milk market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flavored milk market in these regions.

