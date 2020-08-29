Floating Solar Panels Market is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2025

Floating solar panels is defined as refers to an array of solar panels on a structure that floats on a body of water, which is typically an artificial basin or a lake. It is also known as floating photovoltaic that is any sort of solar array and it floats on top of a body of water. Various advantages of floating solar panels such as no loss of valuable land space, higher solar panel performance, environmental benefits, among others. It has more efficiently at low temperature and have increased efficiency, owing to the cooling effect of water.

Latest Research Study on Floating Solar Panels Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Floating Solar Panels Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Floating Solar Panels. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gates Corporation (United States), Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., (China), Yingli Solar (China), SPG Solar, Inc. (United States), Ciel & Terre (France), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Japan Mega Solar Power Co., (Japan), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., (China), Solaris Synergy (Bulgaria) and Trina Solar Limited (China)

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Stationary Floating Solar Panels, Solar-Tracking Floating Solar Panels), Application (Agriculture Ponds, Offshore Environment, Industrial Ponds, Man-Made Water Bodies, Others), Capacity (Up to 1MW, 1MW – 5MW, Above 5MW), Material (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film, Others)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Floating Solar Panels Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Production capacity expansion

Market Drivers

Increased Government Initiatives and the Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels and Global Warming

Increasing usage of solar panel in various application such as Residential, Commercial, among others

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Increasing Focus on R&D Activities

Restraints

Lack of Resistance to Corrosion in Sea Water Restricts the Use of Floating Solar Panels

A problem regarding Strict Safety and Environmental Regulations

Challenges

Higher Maintenance Cost and Increased Transmission Costs

