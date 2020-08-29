Food Gelatin Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Food Gelatin Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Food Gelatin Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Food Gelatin Industry. Food Gelatin market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Food Gelatin market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Global Food Gelatin market is segmented into source, type, and application. On the basis of source, it is segmented into Plant and animal-derived food-grade gelatin. Various animal sources are fish, bovine hide, and pigskin. Gelatin, based on type, is classified into type A and B, where type A food gelatin is used in confectionary, and type B in dairy products. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. There is a growing demand for gelatin in sports drinks, owing to its high protein and low-fat content. The food gelatin application is categorized into bakery & confectionery, soups & sauces, meat & fish, dairy & dessert, beverages, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the food gelatin market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Food Gelatin Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Foods
The functional food industry, and food supplement sectors are witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in hydrolyzed form, is used in protein fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories, and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence, and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin’s bioactivities.
Europe Holds the Major Share in Food Gelatin Market
Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with holding the largest market share. Increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative, is the major factor driving the market. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market, whereas, North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated, and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.
Detailed TOC of Food Gelatin Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Source
5.1.1 Plant Source
5.1.2 Animal Source
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Confectionery
5.2.2 Desserts
5.2.3 Bakery, Fillings and Icings
5.2.4 Dairy Products
5.2.5 Meat, Fish and Sausages
5.2.6 Beverages
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 GELITA USA Inc.
6.4.2 DONGBAO
6.4.3 Sterling
6.4.4 Eversource Gelatin
6.4.5 Foodchem International Corporation
6.4.6 PB Gelatins
6.4.7 Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co., Ltd.
6.4.8 Nitta
6.4.9 Gelnex
6.4.10 Italgelatine (S.P.A)
6.4.11 Qinghai Gelatin Co., Ltd
6.4.12 Lapi Gelatine Spa
6.4.13 Trobas Gelatine
6.4.14 QUNLI
6.4.15 Rousselot
6.4.16 Weishardt Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
