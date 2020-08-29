Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market 2020 Industry Analysis by – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Multivac Inc, Oystar, Nichrome

This food packaging technology and equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market, By Technology (Controlled, Active, Intelligent, Aseptic, Biodegradable and others), Material (Metal, Glass and Wood, Paper and paperboard and Plastics, Others), Equipment (Form-Fill-Seal, Filling and Dosing, Cartooning, Case packaging, Wrapping and Bundling, Labelling and Coding, Inspecting, Detecting, and Check weighing machines and Others), Application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Poultry, Seafood and Meat Products, Convenience Foods, Fruits and vegetables and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Food packaging technology and equipment market is expected to grow at USD 38.9 billion and growth rate of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Packaging process is established on technology and equipment which is used to preserve products and helps to keep them fresh for longer period of time. Distribution and transfer of packaged food from one place to another is easier. Moreover; the packaging helps to avoids contamination of the products and also helps to differentiate between the brands and varieties of products.

However, the challenges in food packaging technology and equipment management are the increase occurrences of counterfeit packaging and ensuring the correct mixture of gases in controlled environment packaging. But the developing countries such as India and China have increased the demand for food packaging technology and equipment management market for better functionality. Moreover the high development cost of the food packaging technology and equipment management market is the restrain for the growth of the market.

Food packaging technology and equipment management shifted towards convenient food packaging method for better quality and direct consumption due to the increase in demand for fresh and high quality food products for the consumers. Increase shelf life, and food quality and sustainability are two essential benefits of food packaging which leads towards rising demand for food packaging technology and equipment in the market.

Global Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, equipment and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of equipment, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into form-fill-seal, filling and dosing, cartooning, case packaging, wrapping and bundling, labelling and coding, inspecting, detecting, and check weighing machines and others. On the basis of application, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into dairy and dairy products, bakery products, confectionery products, poultry, seafood and meat products, convenience foods, fruits and vegetables and others. Others segment is further segment into sauces & dressings and condiments. On the basis of technology, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into controlled, active, intelligent, aseptic, biodegradable and others. Others segment is further segmented into edible and nano-enabled technology. On the basis of material, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into metal, glass and wood, paper and paperboard and plastics, others. Others segment is further segment into polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids.

The countries covered in the food packaging technology and equipment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Major players covered in the food packaging technology and equipment market are Bosch Limited, Coesia S.p.A, Arpac, IMA, Ishida, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Multivac Inc, Oystar, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Omori Machinery, Lindquist Machine Corporation, Kaufman Engineered Systems and ADELPHI GROUP OF COMPANIES among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

