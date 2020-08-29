Gene Therapy Funding Update: With a Promise of $100 Million in Funding, US Government Bets Big on Gene Therapy | Roots Analysis

In a recent press announcement, The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has agreed to invest in the development of Gene Therapy in an attempt to cure HIV and sickle cell diseases. The program, for which NIH will partner with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will involve funding of $100 million each over the next four years.

Get a complete list of the presentations, here.

Agenda of the partnership:

One of the prime objectives of the partnership is to make the therapies affordable and accessible to people around the world. The focus is primarily on developing countries, where the burden of these diseases is the greatest.

When can we expect the drug:

While drug development is a highly uncertain domain, as per the agency, the therapy will mostly be ready for testing in clinical trials in the US and sub-Saharan Africa within the next seven to 10 years.

Who else is developing gene therapies for Infectious Diseases:

There are a number of companies that are currently developing for infectious diseases. As per the recent gene report by Roots Analysis, there are close to 35 candidates already in development for the treatment of infectious diseases.

How big is the gene therapy pipeline for HIV:

Given the high treatment burden, HIV remains one of the key focus areas of the therapy developers in the infectious disease space. Below, I have added a quick snapshot of the gene therapy pipeline for HIV.

How big is the gene therapy market: The overall gene therapy market is expected to reach close to $12 billion by 2030.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]