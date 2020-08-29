Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Is Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2026 |DBMR insights

An expert team performs systematic, object-oriented and complete market research study to provide with the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing via this report. The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report has a lot to offer to both established and new players in the industry with which they can completely understand the market. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods are used wherever applicable, while generating this report. One of the most important parts of this Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report is competitor analysis with which businesses can estimate or analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors.

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

A chatbot can be defined as an interactive application that utilizes the artificial intelligence and a set of rules to interact with humans using the textual conversation process. It assists the users in various sectors. Healthcare sector has been an attractive industry for the companies developing chatbot applications for clinicians and patients. For instance, Your.MD platform provides actionable health information which is based on extremely accurate sources and helps the user to make best choices for their health.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Drivers:

Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Healthcare Chatbots Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Healthcare Chatbots Market : By Component

Software

Service

Healthcare Chatbots Market : By Deployment Model

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market : By Application

Diagnosis & medical aid

Appointment scheduling

Healthcare Chatbots Market : By End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Others

Healthcare Chatbots Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base,

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

The global healthcare chatbots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare chatbots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Healthcare IT Solution Providers, Healthcare IT Vendors, Healthcare IT Service Providers, Hospitals and Physician Offices, Diagnostic Laboratories, Healthcare Payers, Government Institutes, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Venture Capitalists and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

