Global Healthcare IT Market Is Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2026 |DBMR insights

The HEALTHCARE IT MARKET business report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of products available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population. It offers an overview of the industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier. All the statistics in this market document have been signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The HEALTHCARE IT MARKET is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions.

Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 375,534.60 million by 2027. Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care is a driving factor for the market growth.

New Healthcare IT Market Developments in 2019

In October 2019, Mastercard announced the launch of healthcare solution. This will target technology platform used by both payer and provider by improving the biometrics and behavioral analytics to protect healthcare information from being hacked.

In 2018, JPI Healthcare announced the launch of NEW Longtail DR flat panel detector that will help to showcase X-ray grids and full spine DR detector, also provide digital healthcare solutions.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG and GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific healthcare IT Market and the market leaders targeting Japan and China to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The healthcare IT Market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG and GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC) as they are the market leaders for healthcare IT. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the healthcare IT Market.

Healthcare IT Market

Key Drivers: Global Healthcare IT Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global healthcare IT market are need for paper less technology, increasing government initiatives on healthcare IT sectors, adoption of cloud services and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Issues in information exchange, high installation & maintenance cost and lack of skilled expertise for healthcare IT hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare IT Market

By Solutions & Services

(Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others),

Component Type

(Software and Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers and Payers),

Country

(U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

