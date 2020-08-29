Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market: Key Barriers to Market Growth in 2026 | ARM Holding (UK), Cisco (US), GE (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market include:

ARM Holding (UK), Cisco (US), GE (US), Intel (US), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Honeywell (US), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (US), KUKA AG(Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Breakdown Data by Type, Wired Technology, Wireless Technology, Field Technology Industrial IoT (IIoT) Breakdown Data by Application, Manufacturing, Energy, Oil &Gas, Metal & Mining, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Medical, Other

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Segment By Type:

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Field Technology Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Segment By Application:

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil &Gas

Metal & Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Medical

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Wired Technology

1.4.3 Wireless Technology

1.4.4 Field Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Oil &Gas

1.5.5 Metal & Mining

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Transportation

1.5.9 Medical

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Industrial IoT (IIoT) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial IoT (IIoT) Industry

1.6.1.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Industrial IoT (IIoT) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial IoT (IIoT) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial IoT (IIoT) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial IoT (IIoT) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial IoT (IIoT) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Industrial IoT (IIoT) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles

10.1 ARM Holding (UK)

10.1.1 ARM Holding (UK) Company Details

10.1.2 ARM Holding (UK) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.1.3 ARM Holding (UK) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.1.4 ARM Holding (UK) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020))

10.1.5 ARM Holding (UK) Recent Development

10.2 Cisco (US)

10.2.1 Cisco (US) Company Details

10.2.2 Cisco (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cisco (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.2.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development

10.3 GE (US)

10.3.1 GE (US) Company Details

10.3.2 GE (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.3.3 GE (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.3.4 GE (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.3.5 GE (US) Recent Development

10.4 Intel (US)

10.4.1 Intel (US) Company Details

10.4.2 Intel (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.4.3 Intel (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.4.4 Intel (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.4.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

10.5 Rockwell Automation (US)

10.5.1 Rockwell Automation (US) Company Details

10.5.2 Rockwell Automation (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.5.3 Rockwell Automation (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.5.4 Rockwell Automation (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.5.5 Rockwell Automation (US) Recent Development

10.6 ABB (Switzerland)

10.6.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

10.6.2 ABB (Switzerland) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.6.3 ABB (Switzerland) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.6.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.6.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.7 Texas Instruments (US)

10.7.1 Texas Instruments (US) Company Details

10.7.2 Texas Instruments (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.7.3 Texas Instruments (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.7.4 Texas Instruments (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.7.5 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Development

10.8 Dassault Systèmes (France)

10.8.1 Dassault Systèmes (France) Company Details

10.8.2 Dassault Systèmes (France) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.8.3 Dassault Systèmes (France) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.8.4 Dassault Systèmes (France) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.8.5 Dassault Systèmes (France) Recent Development

10.9 Honeywell (US)

10.9.1 Honeywell (US) Company Details

10.9.2 Honeywell (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.9.3 Honeywell (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.9.4 Honeywell (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.9.5 Honeywell (US) Recent Development

10.10 Huawei Technologies (China)

10.10.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

10.10.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.10.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.10.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.10.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

10.11 IBM (US)

10.11.1 IBM (US) Company Details

10.11.2 IBM (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 IBM (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.11.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

10.12 KUKA AG(Germany)

10.12.1 KUKA AG(Germany) Company Details

10.12.2 KUKA AG(Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 KUKA AG(Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.12.4 KUKA AG(Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 KUKA AG(Germany) Recent Development

10.13 NEC Corporation (Japan)

10.13.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

10.13.2 NEC Corporation (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 NEC Corporation (Japan) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.13.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.14 Bosch (Germany)

10.14.1 Bosch (Germany) Company Details

10.14.2 Bosch (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bosch (Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.14.4 Bosch (Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

10.15 Siemens AG (Germany)

10.15.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

10.15.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.15.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

10.16 PTC (US)

10.16.1 PTC (US) Company Details

10.16.2 PTC (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 PTC (US) Industrial IoT (IIoT) Introduction

10.16.4 PTC (US) Revenue in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 PTC (US) Recent Development 11Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

