Global mHealth Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027 || |DBMR insights

The global mHealth market is expected to reach USD 278.12 billion by 2025, from USD 25.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global mHealth Market, By Product & Service (Connected medical devices, {mHealth solutions, Clinical Devices, Peak Flowmeters, Fetal Monitoring Devices} mHealth Applications {Healthcare Applications [General Health and Fitness Apps,Others]} mHealth Services, {Remote Monitoring, Diagnosis and consultation services, Others}), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global mHealth Market

The global mHealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global mHealth Market

Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Corporation and mQure, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Doximity, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc., proteous, Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Oscar, Zest Health, Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Airstrip Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc. and Alivecor, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global mHealth Market

In December 2016, According to HIMSS news, there is new alliance focused on best practices for mobile health applications, HIMSS has joined with the American Heart Association, American Medical Association and DHX Group to form a multi-stakeholder organization known as Excertia. This collaboration will be helping each organization’s ongoing exertions to foster safe, effective, operative and reputable health technologies, while complementing the mutual commitment to advancing innovation in medicine, and improving the health of the U.S.

According to the news published by Xtelligent Media, LLC. , mhealth intelligence the mobile health application reduces depression symptoms by 42.0%. it has been founded in the studies that the use of a mobile health application helped patients reduce symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mhealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Cost containment in healthcare delivery

Robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Market Definition: Global mHealth Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the mHealth market in the next 8 years. mHealth is also called as mobile health. It is a word used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. mHealth is the combination, distribution, and generation of health information through mobiles and wireless devices.It deals with the information which is shared between patients and providers. In the area of mHealth projects are operated to utilize the capability of mobile phones to gather data and transmit it quickly, cheaply, and relatively efficiently. Data that is related to the location and levels of particular diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, TB, Avian Flu can help medical and healthcare systems or ministries of other organizations to identify outbreaks and better target medical resources to regions of greatest needs. During emergencies such projects can be particularly useful, in order to identify where the greatest medical needs are within a country.The mHealth typically focuses on the information to be provided via smartphones. But some of the information can also be fetched via earlier-generation mobile devices that feature only voice and text messaging. Those devices are most communal in the developing world where there is limited but fast-growing Internet connectivity. Some of the real examples of mHealth applications include voice information from a provider and mobile messaging to improve health behaviors, for example prenatal care reminders, notifications and alerts, medication adherence, and this also provides chronic disease self-management. In order to consider the level of policy and health services decision making, it can be seen that the mobile technologies have helped to grow training and service quality of healthcare workers, it has lowered the cost of services by plummeting rigidness,replication and enhance access to reliable data to facilitate decision making.

MEASURE Evaluation is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The project was funded by the USAID, supports health information systems in developing countries to provide evidence on health system performance and the impact of health services on people’s lives.

Market Segmentation: Global mHealth Market

The global mHealth market is segmented based on product & service and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into connected medical devices, mhealth applications and mhealth services.

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into mhealth solutions: consumer health devices, clinical devices, peak flowmeters, fetal monitoring devices, multi-parameter trackers, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors and other connected medical devices that includes thermometers, coagulation monitors digital skin sensors, and fetal maternity monitors. The clinical devices segment is further sub sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices that are classified on the basis of blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG monitors/heart rate monitors and pulse oximeters.

The mHealth applications market segment is further segmented into healthcare applications that are again classified into general health and fitness apps, chronic care management medication management and women’s health apps. The general health and fitness apps is further sub sub-segmented into health-tracking apps, obesity & weight management apps and fitness and nutrition apps. The chronic care management is classified into mental health and behavioral disorder management apps, diabetes management apps, blood pressure & ECG monitoring apps, cancer therapy management apps and other chronic care management apps (respiratory diseases and kidney disorders, infections management apps). The women’s health apps are also further sub sub-segmented into pregnancy apps, fertility apps, breastfeeding apps and other women health apps like apps for activity, sleep, and stress level tracking

Based on geography the global mHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

