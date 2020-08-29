Global neurological disorder drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global neurological disorder drugs market are Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Endo International plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Lupin, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Apotex Inc, Mayne Pharma Group Limited and others.

Market Drivers:

The growth of neurological disorder drugs market enhanced by the growing cases of neurological disorder such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, vulnerable aging population and rise in research and development activities conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies.

In addition, increase patient awareness level, advances in the treatment options and adoption of sedentary life-style are some of the impacting factors for the demand of neurological disorder drugs.

Market Restraints:

Product recalls coupled with high treatment cost are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market :Segmentation

Neurological disorder drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebrovascular disease, and others.

Based on drug class, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, antiepileptic, antipsychotic and antidepressant and others.

Route of administration segment for global neurological disorder drugs market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global neurological disorder drugs market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

