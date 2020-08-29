NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA TREATMENT MARKET IS RISING GRADUALLY WITH A SUBSTANTIAL CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020-2026. GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INITIATIVES TO OFFER A FUND TO MANY RESEARCH INSTITUTE AND PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANIES FOR DEVELOPING NOVEL THERAPY AND HIGH DEMAND OF NOVEL TREATMENT WORLDWIDE ARE THE KEY FACTORS FOR MARKET GROWTH.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global neuromyelitis optica treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Viela Bio, Anvil Biosciences, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, TG Therapeutics, Inc, Bionure Farma, S.L. , and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Viela Bio received the acceptances from the FDA for review of Biologics License Application (BLA) for inebilizumab for the treatment of euromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adult patients. The acceptance of BLA filling for review represents company milestones for inebilizumab and brings one step closer for approval which will subsequently help patients with this devastating disease throughout the world.

In August 2019, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, received extended marketing authorization approval from the European Commission (EC) for Soliris (eculizumab), C5 protein inhibitor for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in patients who have receiving anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive with a relapsing course of the disease. It has been approved previously for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. This approval of Soliris will help patients with this devastating disease throughout the Europe as well as expands the product’s indication.

Segmentation: Global Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment Market

By Types

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder with Aquaporin-4 Antibodies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder without Aquaporin-4 Antibodies

By Treatment Type

Medication

Plasma Exchange Therapy

Immunoglobulin Therapy

By Drugs

C5 Protein Inhibitor

Eculizumab

Oral Corticosteroid Prednisolone

Non-Steroid Immunosuppressive Drugs Azathioprine Mycophenolate Mofetil

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

