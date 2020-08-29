Perinatal infections market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.
The major players covered in the perinatal infections market are Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and ViiV Healthcare among others.
Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of perinatal infections worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
Growing cases of HIV-AIDS & hepatitis C drives the perinatal infections market.
Increasing incidences of perinatal diseases and increased awareness programme by WHO for the treatment of perinatal infections will boost up the perinatal infections market.
Market Restraints:
Lack of patient awareness in developing countries may hamper the perinatal infections market.
Global Perinatal Infections Market Scope and Market Size
The perinatal infections market is segmented on the basis of infection type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
On the basis of infection type, the perinatal infections market is segmented into cytomegalovirus infection, enterovirus infection, genital herpes, gonorrhoea, human immunodeficiency virus, listeriosis lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, rubella, syphilis, varicella and others
On the basis of diagnosis, the perinatal infections market is segmented into maternal test, neonatal test and others
On the basis of treatment, the perinatal infections market is segmented into antibiotics, antiviral, antiretroviral and others
Route of administration segment of perinatal infections market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others
On the basis of end-users, the perinatal infections market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others
On the basis of distribution channel, the perinatal infections market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others
