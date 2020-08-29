Global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing designations such as Fast track designation, Orphan drug designation for special drugs from regulatory bodies and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

The key market players in the global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market are Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, Levo Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Zafgen, Inc, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical Corp, Saniona, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, LG Corp, Insys Therapeutics, Inc, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc among others.

Report Insights

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is developing Diazoxide Choline novel drug which is currently phase lll of clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. Diazoxide choline is a controlled release tablet which acts as potassium channel agonist to control appetite and increases the energy expenditure of body thus, limit the progression to morbid obesity and diabetes associated with Prader-Willi syndrome

In June 2019, Levo Therapeutics, Inc is developing intranasal Carbetocin(LV-101) novel drug which is currently under phase lll of clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. Carbetocin is a synthetic analogue of oxytocin that was specially designed to increase selectivity for the oxytocin receptor versus vasopressin receptors, providing a wider therapeutic window than oxytocin which will help in controlling the hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome

Market Drivers:

Increasing designations for special drugs from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of the Prader-Willi syndrome market

Strong drug pipeline and number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome which is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Low number of approved drugs for this disorder is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about Prader-Willi syndrome also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Individual’s attitude, beliefs, including inadequate communication between clinicians and patients about PWS can hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug Market

By Types

(Paternal Deletion, Maternal Uniparental Disomy (UPD) and Imprinting Defect),

Branded Drugs

(Genotropin, Omnitrope Norditropin and Others),

Diagnosis

(Physical Examination, Genetic Testing and Blood Test),

Therapy

(Hormonal Therapy, Physical therapy and Behavioral therapy),

Treatment

(Medications, Dietary treatment, Human Growth Hormone replacement and Sex hormone Replacement),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Subcutaneous, Intranasal and Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Prader-Willi syndrome drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

