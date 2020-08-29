Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market 2020-2024 (COVID-19 Updates), Industry Share, Growth Status, Revenue and Comprehensive Study by Key Players

The Public Relations (PR) Tools Market report, added by Global Marketers, descriptively covers the present & future growth trends, in addition to highlighting the global expanse of this industry and elaborating on the regional share and contribution of each region of the Public Relations (PR) Tools Market. The study evaluates the competitive environment, strategies undertaken by prominent players, supply & demand analysis, and revenue growth statistics.
Top Key Players:
Outbrain
Google
Business Wire
Salesforce
Meltwater
Cision AB
AirPR Software
IrisPR Software
ISentia
Onalytica
Prezly
IPR Software
TrendKite
Agility
Red Wheat
Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market: Regional Segments
The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market. It highlights the political situation in the market and anticipates its influence on the global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market.
- Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France)Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Additionally, this Public Relations (PR) Tools report offers an all-encompassing breakdown of the supply chain, regional marketing, and market drivers for the accurate prediction of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market.
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Segmentation
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market, By Type:
Publishing Tools
Social Media Monitoring & Management
Content Creation and Distribution
Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis
Relationship Management
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market, By Applications:
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecom & Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Table of Contents
Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Report 2020-2024
- Chapter 1 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Overview
- Chapter 2 Economic Influence on Public Relations (PR) Tools Manufacturing
- Chapter 3 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Competition by Key Vendors
- Chapter 4 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Chapter 5 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Chapter 6 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market by Application
- Chapter 7 Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Public Relations (PR) Tools Market
- Chapter 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders
- Chapter 9 Customer Loyalty Software Market Factors Analysis
- Chapter 10 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Forecast up to 2024
