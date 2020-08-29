Global Real Estate Market:Competitive Landscape & Key Player Tactics | Blackstone Group, Central General Development

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Real Estate Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Real Estate market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Real Estate market include:

Blackstone Group, Central General Development, Equity Residential, Grainger Plc, Dalian Wanda Group, LeadingRE, Aston Pearl Real Estate, Hengda Real Estate Group, Country Garden

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Real Estate market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Real Estate Market Segment By Type:

Buying

Selling

Leasing

Condominiums

Property

Other Real Estate

Global Real Estate Market Segment By Application:

Commercial

Personal Household

Industrial

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Real Estate market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Real Estate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Real Estate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Real Estate market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Real Estate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Real Estate market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Real Estate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Buying

1.4.3 Selling

1.4.4 Leasing

1.4.5 Condominiums

1.4.6 Property

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real Estate Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Personal Household

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Real Estate Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Real Estate Industry

1.6.1.1 Real Estate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Real Estate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Real Estate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Real Estate Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Real Estate Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real Estate Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Real Estate Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Real Estate Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Real Estate Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Real Estate Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Real Estate Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Real Estate Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Real Estate Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Real Estate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Real Estate Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Real Estate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Real Estate Revenue in 2019

3.3 Real Estate Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Real Estate Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Real Estate Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Real Estate Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Real Estate Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Real Estate Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Real Estate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Real Estate Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Real Estate Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Real Estate Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Real Estate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Real Estate Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Real Estate Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Real Estate Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Real Estate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Real Estate Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Real Estate Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Real Estate Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Real Estate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Real Estate Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Real Estate Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Real Estate Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Real Estate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Real Estate Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles

10.1 Blackstone Group

10.1.1 Blackstone Group Company Details

10.1.2 Blackstone Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.1.3 Blackstone Group Real Estate Introduction

10.1.4 Blackstone Group Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020))

10.1.5 Blackstone Group Recent Development

10.2 Central General Development

10.2.1 Central General Development Company Details

10.2.2 Central General Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.2.3 Central General Development Real Estate Introduction

10.2.4 Central General Development Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Central General Development Recent Development

10.3 Equity Residential

10.3.1 Equity Residential Company Details

10.3.2 Equity Residential Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.3.3 Equity Residential Real Estate Introduction

10.3.4 Equity Residential Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.3.5 Equity Residential Recent Development

10.4 Grainger Plc

10.4.1 Grainger Plc Company Details

10.4.2 Grainger Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.4.3 Grainger Plc Real Estate Introduction

10.4.4 Grainger Plc Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.4.5 Grainger Plc Recent Development

10.5 Dalian Wanda Group

10.5.1 Dalian Wanda Group Company Details

10.5.2 Dalian Wanda Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dalian Wanda Group Real Estate Introduction

10.5.4 Dalian Wanda Group Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.5.5 Dalian Wanda Group Recent Development

10.6 LeadingRE

10.6.1 LeadingRE Company Details

10.6.2 LeadingRE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.6.3 LeadingRE Real Estate Introduction

10.6.4 LeadingRE Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.6.5 LeadingRE Recent Development

10.7 Aston Pearl Real Estate

10.7.1 Aston Pearl Real Estate Company Details

10.7.2 Aston Pearl Real Estate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aston Pearl Real Estate Real Estate Introduction

10.7.4 Aston Pearl Real Estate Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.7.5 Aston Pearl Real Estate Recent Development

10.8 Hengda Real Estate Group

10.8.1 Hengda Real Estate Group Company Details

10.8.2 Hengda Real Estate Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hengda Real Estate Group Real Estate Introduction

10.8.4 Hengda Real Estate Group Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.8.5 Hengda Real Estate Group Recent Development

10.9 Country Garden

10.9.1 Country Garden Company Details

10.9.2 Country Garden Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.9.3 Country Garden Real Estate Introduction

10.9.4 Country Garden Revenue in Real Estate Business (2015-2020)

10.9.5 Country Garden Recent Development 11Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

