Health Tourism Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027 || |DBMR insights

The Global Health Tourism Market accounted to USD 64,000.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Health Tourism Market Type of Treatment (Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Dental Treatment Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, and Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Health Tourism Market

Health tourism is to travel across different countries for the benefit of medical treatment of the diseases which may not be accessible in the patient’s nation of origin. The treatment might incorporate a wide cluster of therapeutic services. Though, the most frequently profited services include elective surgery, fertility treatment, dental care and cosmetic surgery.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Developments In Technology

Rising Geriatric Population

High Treatment Costs

Emerging Countries

Market Segmentation: Global Health Tourism Market

By type of treatment the global health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, and others.

On the basis of geography, global health tourism market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Health Tourism Market

The global health tourism market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health tourism market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Global Health Tourism Market

Some of the major players operating in global health tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute and Research Centre Private Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven), Prince Court Medical Centre, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Infectious Diseases Partners Pte. Ltd., and Barbados Fertility Centre, Samitivej Public Company Limited among others.

Health Tourism Market is estimated to grow at 15.4% for 2018 to 2025 with factors such as increasing medical record transfer issues and rising ethical concerns which are hampering the market growth.

Health tourism market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia- Pacific region. This is due to better healthcare facilities and low cost of the treatment in region, which will accelerate the market growth.

Health Tourism Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the health tourism market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to availability of advanced medical facilities, high cost of treatment in developed countries, health insurance portability and growing demand for high quality of service.

Now the question is which are the regions that health tourism market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Health tourism market is becoming more competitive every year with cosmetic treatment currently being the largest market type of treatment for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the health tourism market.

Health Tourism Market Development

North Korea announced that they will be launching medical tourism in December 2019 especially for the visitors from China so they can offer treatment for dental implants, tumor therapy and cataract surgery. They are planning to launch health clinics near hot springs whose mineral water can treat heart & skin ailments, neuralgia, and arthritis.

Scope of the Health Tourism Market

Health tourism market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa

All country based analysis of the health tourism market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. By type of treatment the global health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, and others.

Health tourism is a term which is used for people who travel across the country so they can receive treatment of some disease whose facility is not accessible in their region. This helps them to get high quality treatment. Large numbers of people are travelling from one country to another because they are able to get treatment at lost cost and can get access to advanced healthcare facilities as well. Different treatments which are accessed by the people include dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.

