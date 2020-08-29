High Speed Steel Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | EraSteel, Bohler, Carpenter

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Speed Steel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Speed Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Speed Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Speed Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Speed Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Speed Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Speed Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Speed Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Speed Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Speed Steel Market Research Report: EraSteel, Bohler, Carpenter, Hitachi, Nachi, Crucible Industries, Graphite India Limited, DSS, Sandvik, Griggs, Tiangong International, HEYE Special Steel, FEIDA, Fuda, Bewise, Jinggong, Zhongqiang Roll

The High Speed Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Speed Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Speed Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Speed Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Speed Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Speed Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Speed Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Speed Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Speed Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Speed Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Speed Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 T Type

1.4.3 M Type

1.4.4 Other Types

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Speed Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal Cutting Tools

1.5.3 Cold Working Die

1.5.4 Roll

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Speed Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Speed Steel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Speed Steel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Speed Steel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Speed Steel Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Speed Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Speed Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Speed Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global High Speed Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Speed Steel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High Speed Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High Speed Steel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Speed Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Speed Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Speed Steel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High Speed Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Speed Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Speed Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Speed Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Speed Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Speed Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High Speed Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High Speed Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High Speed Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High Speed Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High Speed Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High Speed Steel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High Speed Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High Speed Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High Speed Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High Speed Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High Speed Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan High Speed Steel Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan High Speed Steel Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan High Speed Steel Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan High Speed Steel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top High Speed Steel Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top High Speed Steel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan High Speed Steel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan High Speed Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan High Speed Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan High Speed Steel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan High Speed Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan High Speed Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan High Speed Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan High Speed Steel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan High Speed Steel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan High Speed Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan High Speed Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan High Speed Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan High Speed Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan High Speed Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan High Speed Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan High Speed Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America High Speed Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Speed Steel Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Speed Steel Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe High Speed Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe High Speed Steel Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe High Speed Steel Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific High Speed Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Speed Steel Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Speed Steel Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America High Speed Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Speed Steel Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America High Speed Steel Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 EraSteel

12.1.1 EraSteel Corporation Information

12.1.2 EraSteel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 EraSteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 EraSteel High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.1.5 EraSteel Recent Development

12.2 Bohler

12.2.1 Bohler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bohler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bohler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bohler High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.2.5 Bohler Recent Development

12.3 Carpenter

12.3.1 Carpenter Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carpenter Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carpenter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Carpenter High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.3.5 Carpenter Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hitachi High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.5 Nachi

12.5.1 Nachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nachi Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nachi High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.5.5 Nachi Recent Development

12.6 Crucible Industries

12.6.1 Crucible Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Crucible Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crucible Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Crucible Industries High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.6.5 Crucible Industries Recent Development

12.7 Graphite India Limited

12.7.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Graphite India Limited Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Graphite India Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Graphite India Limited High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.7.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development

12.8 DSS

12.8.1 DSS Corporation Information

12.8.2 DSS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DSS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DSS High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.8.5 DSS Recent Development

12.9 Sandvik

12.9.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sandvik High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.9.5 Sandvik Recent Development

12.10 Griggs

12.10.1 Griggs Corporation Information

12.10.2 Griggs Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Griggs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Griggs High Speed Steel Products Offered

12.10.5 Griggs Recent Development

12.12 HEYE Special Steel

12.12.1 HEYE Special Steel Corporation Information

12.12.2 HEYE Special Steel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HEYE Special Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HEYE Special Steel Products Offered

12.12.5 HEYE Special Steel Recent Development

12.13 FEIDA

12.13.1 FEIDA Corporation Information

12.13.2 FEIDA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 FEIDA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 FEIDA Products Offered

12.13.5 FEIDA Recent Development

12.14 Fuda

12.14.1 Fuda Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fuda Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Fuda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Fuda Products Offered

12.14.5 Fuda Recent Development

12.15 Bewise

12.15.1 Bewise Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bewise Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Bewise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Bewise Products Offered

12.15.5 Bewise Recent Development

12.16 Jinggong

12.16.1 Jinggong Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jinggong Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Jinggong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Jinggong Products Offered

12.16.5 Jinggong Recent Development

12.17 Zhongqiang Roll

12.17.1 Zhongqiang Roll Corporation Information

12.17.2 Zhongqiang Roll Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Zhongqiang Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Zhongqiang Roll Products Offered

12.17.5 Zhongqiang Roll Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Speed Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High Speed Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

