Hyperspectral Imaging System Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market held a value of USD 10,700 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2025.

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Synopsis

Hyperspectral Imaging Systems (HIS) are also known as imaging spectroscopy. It was originated from remote sensing and has various applications in surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision/optical, and medical diagnostics. It can acquire 2D images across a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Increasing applications for research in life sciences and the medical diagnostics sector in the past few years are responsible for a surge in demand for hyperspectral imaging systems. The key players involved in this market are actively focusing upon building partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures with hospitals and ambulatory centers to strengthen their position in the market. Moreover, there is an increasing growth in various chronic diseases, which pushes the need for efficient hyperspectral imaging systems in the developing as well as underdeveloped regions.

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Influencer

Rising funding and investments for the development of hyperspectral medical imaging systems are likely to provide favorable conditions for the growth of the hyperspectral medical imaging system market during the forecast period.

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Drivers

The growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. It has various applications in food & agriculture, healthcare, defense, mining, and metrology industries.

Innovative and easy to use product launched in recent years

Rising spending on scientific research and aerospace industry

The growing prevalence of cancer and increasing awareness of innovative diagnostics methods is providing favorable conditions for the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were detected in the US in 2018. It is expected to accelerate the demand for hyperspectral imaging systems during the study period

High investment in research and development for the development of efficient imaging solutions

Market Restraints

High costs associated with HIS are likely to hamper the market growth

Data storage-related issues associated with HIS

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Segmentation

By Product

Visible/Near-Infrared (VNIR): These systems create a false-color composite image made using near-infrared, green, and blue wavelengths. They are used in healthcare and agriculture sectors. VNIR segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the ease in operating and high efficiency of VNIR products

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR): Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) systems operate in wavelengths ranging from 3µm to 5µm (3000nm to 5000nm). This segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rising adoption of MWIR systems in detecting volcanic vents, industrial gas leaks, or biomass burning events.

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR): It operates in wavelengths between 1,050 and 2,500 nm and used in inspection, sorting, and quality control. It has various applications including surveillance and remote sensing.

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR): Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) systems are used in the detection of minerals such as quartz, adularia, albite, kaolinite, orthoclase, Na- and Ca-montmorillonite, calcite, opal, chalcedony, gypsum, alunite, jarosite, and other sulfates.

By Technology

Pushbroom: These devices are made up of digital micromirror devices (DMD), CMOS image sensors. It is also called a line scan. This segment is estimated to hold maximum market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing popularity of push broom systems in computer vision, remote sensing, biomedicine, surveillance, precision agriculture, environmental studies, forensics, nanoparticle research, food science, mining, forestry, etc.

Snapshot: Snapshot hyperspectral imagers are fast as compare to other systems. This segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Others: Others include whiskbroom, tunable filter, and other technologies.

By Application

Surveillance: The majority of the hyperspectral imaging systems are used for defense and surveillance. Additionally, it can detect satellites, high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, medium-altitude commercial aircraft, and drones. The market growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of innovative technologies in the defense sector, along with the rising applications of unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance purposes.

Medical Diagnostics: Medical diagnostics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing applications of the hyperspectral imaging system in healthcare, such as the detection of the chemical composition of human tissues. Additionally, it has potential applications in non-invasive diagnosis.

Remote Sensing: Remote sensing is likely to hold significant market share in the global hyperspectral imaging system market. It is also known as imaging spectroscopy. It is used for the detection and identification of minerals, terrestrial vegetation, and human-made materials and backgrounds.

Machine Vision/Optical: Various hyperspectral imaging systems are used for machine vision/optical purposes.

By Region

Americas: Americas is estimated to be the largest regional market owing to the presence of prominent players in the major countries in America. Major market players such as Headwall Photonics, Inc., Resonon, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Applied Spectral Imaging, and Surface Optics Corporation have a significant presence in the Americas. The region is anticipated to dominate the global hyperspectral imaging system market owing to the well-established healthcare sector and rising healthcare spending in the region. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, in 2017, the US has spent more than USD 3.5 trillion on healthcare-related expenses.

Europe: The European region holds the second largest share as there is increasing support from regulatory authorities to control cancer. Moreover, the rising expenses on defense and surge in demand for innovative and easy to use hyperspectral imaging systems have led to an increase in demand for hyperspectral imaging systems in the region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global hyperspectral imaging system market. This region is witnessing a surge due to the increasing mining activities, and growing biotechnology and agriculture sector in developing countries such as India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian biotechnology sector is likely to reach around USD 12 billion in the year 2018. The growing biotechnology sector is likely to provide favorable conditions and anticipated to drive growth in the market.

Middle East & Africa: The smallest market due to limited healthcare infrastructure and limited exposure to innovative solutions.

Key Players

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Norsk Elektro Optikk as (NEO)

Resonon, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Telops

Applied Spectral Imaging

Bayspec, Inc.

Surface Optics Corporation

Chemimage Corporation

Cubert GmbH

Raytheon

Galileo Group, Inc.

Hypermed Imaging, Inc.

Inno-Spec

Camlin Group Ltd.

IMEC

XIMEA GmbH

Others

