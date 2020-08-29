ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026 | HID Global, Identiv, Gemalto

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2060161/global-id-cards-amp-credentials-for-access-control-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Research Report: HID Global, Identiv, Gemalto, Honeywell, ASSA Abloy, ADT Security Systems, dormakaba Group, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Gallagher Security, Southco, Suprema, Allegion, CardLogix, Hengbao, Kona I, STC Europe Ltd., Watchdata Technologies

Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Segmentation by Product: Proximity Cards

Smart Cards

Others



Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Segmentation by Application: Hotel Building

Office Building

Government Building

Others



The ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2060161/global-id-cards-amp-credentials-for-access-control-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Proximity Cards

1.3.3 Smart Cards

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hotel Building

1.4.3 Office Building

1.4.4 Government Building

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Industry Trends

2.4.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Trends

2.4.2 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Drivers

2.4.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Challenges

2.4.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control by Revenue

3.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control as of 2019)

3.4 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application

5.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 HID Global

11.1.1 HID Global Corporation Information

11.1.2 HID Global Business Overview

11.1.3 HID Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 HID Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.1.5 HID Global SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 HID Global Recent Developments

11.2 Identiv

11.2.1 Identiv Corporation Information

11.2.2 Identiv Business Overview

11.2.3 Identiv ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Identiv ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.2.5 Identiv SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Identiv Recent Developments

11.3 Gemalto

11.3.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.3.3 Gemalto ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gemalto ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.3.5 Gemalto SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Gemalto Recent Developments

11.4 Honeywell

11.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.4.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.4.3 Honeywell ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Honeywell ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.4.5 Honeywell SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

11.5 ASSA Abloy

11.5.1 ASSA Abloy Corporation Information

11.5.2 ASSA Abloy Business Overview

11.5.3 ASSA Abloy ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ASSA Abloy ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.5.5 ASSA Abloy SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 ASSA Abloy Recent Developments

11.6 ADT Security Systems

11.6.1 ADT Security Systems Corporation Information

11.6.2 ADT Security Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 ADT Security Systems ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ADT Security Systems ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.6.5 ADT Security Systems SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 ADT Security Systems Recent Developments

11.7 dormakaba Group

11.7.1 dormakaba Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 dormakaba Group Business Overview

11.7.3 dormakaba Group ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 dormakaba Group ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.7.5 dormakaba Group SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 dormakaba Group Recent Developments

11.8 Giesecke & Devrient

11.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

11.8.2 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview

11.8.3 Giesecke & Devrient ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

11.9 Oberthur Technologies

11.9.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information

11.9.2 Oberthur Technologies Business Overview

11.9.3 Oberthur Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Oberthur Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.9.5 Oberthur Technologies SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Oberthur Technologies Recent Developments

11.10 Morpho (Safran)

11.10.1 Morpho (Safran) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Morpho (Safran) Business Overview

11.10.3 Morpho (Safran) ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Morpho (Safran) ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.10.5 Morpho (Safran) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Morpho (Safran) Recent Developments

11.11 VALID

11.11.1 VALID Corporation Information

11.11.2 VALID Business Overview

11.11.3 VALID ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 VALID ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.11.5 VALID SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 VALID Recent Developments

11.12 Gallagher Security

11.12.1 Gallagher Security Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gallagher Security Business Overview

11.12.3 Gallagher Security ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Gallagher Security ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.12.5 Gallagher Security SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Gallagher Security Recent Developments

11.13 Southco

11.13.1 Southco Corporation Information

11.13.2 Southco Business Overview

11.13.3 Southco ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Southco ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.13.5 Southco SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Southco Recent Developments

11.14 Suprema

11.14.1 Suprema Corporation Information

11.14.2 Suprema Business Overview

11.14.3 Suprema ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Suprema ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.14.5 Suprema SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Suprema Recent Developments

11.15 Allegion

11.15.1 Allegion Corporation Information

11.15.2 Allegion Business Overview

11.15.3 Allegion ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Allegion ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.15.5 Allegion SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Allegion Recent Developments

11.16 CardLogix

11.16.1 CardLogix Corporation Information

11.16.2 CardLogix Business Overview

11.16.3 CardLogix ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 CardLogix ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.16.5 CardLogix SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 CardLogix Recent Developments

11.17 Hengbao

11.17.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hengbao Business Overview

11.17.3 Hengbao ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hengbao ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.17.5 Hengbao SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Hengbao Recent Developments

11.18 Kona I

11.18.1 Kona I Corporation Information

11.18.2 Kona I Business Overview

11.18.3 Kona I ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Kona I ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.18.5 Kona I SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Kona I Recent Developments

11.19 STC Europe Ltd.

11.19.1 STC Europe Ltd. Corporation Information

11.19.2 STC Europe Ltd. Business Overview

11.19.3 STC Europe Ltd. ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 STC Europe Ltd. ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.19.5 STC Europe Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 STC Europe Ltd. Recent Developments

11.20 Watchdata Technologies

11.20.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information

11.20.2 Watchdata Technologies Business Overview

11.20.3 Watchdata Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Watchdata Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services

11.20.5 Watchdata Technologies SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Watchdata Technologies Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Channels

12.2.2 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Distributors

12.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”