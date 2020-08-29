Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Korea Zinc, Dowa, Umicore

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Research Report: Korea Zinc, Dowa, Umicore, Asahi Holdings, Teck, Nyrstar, YoungPoong, PPM Pure Metals, China Germanium, Guangxi Deban, Zhuzhou Smelter, Huludao Zinc Industr, China Tin Group, GreenNovo, Yuguang Gold and Lead, Zhuzhou Keneng

Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Segmentation by Product: Primary Indium

Secondary Indium



Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Segmentation by Application: ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Others



The Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) market in the forthcoming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Primary Indium

1.4.3 Secondary Indium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 ITO

1.5.3 Semiconductor

1.5.4 Solder and Alloys

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Korea Zinc

12.1.1 Korea Zinc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Korea Zinc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Korea Zinc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Korea Zinc Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.1.5 Korea Zinc Recent Development

12.2 Dowa

12.2.1 Dowa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dowa Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dowa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dowa Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.2.5 Dowa Recent Development

12.3 Umicore

12.3.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.3.2 Umicore Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Umicore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Umicore Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.3.5 Umicore Recent Development

12.4 Asahi Holdings

12.4.1 Asahi Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asahi Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Asahi Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Asahi Holdings Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.4.5 Asahi Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Teck

12.5.1 Teck Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teck Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Teck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Teck Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.5.5 Teck Recent Development

12.6 Nyrstar

12.6.1 Nyrstar Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nyrstar Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nyrstar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nyrstar Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.6.5 Nyrstar Recent Development

12.7 YoungPoong

12.7.1 YoungPoong Corporation Information

12.7.2 YoungPoong Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 YoungPoong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 YoungPoong Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.7.5 YoungPoong Recent Development

12.8 PPM Pure Metals

12.8.1 PPM Pure Metals Corporation Information

12.8.2 PPM Pure Metals Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PPM Pure Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 PPM Pure Metals Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.8.5 PPM Pure Metals Recent Development

12.9 China Germanium

12.9.1 China Germanium Corporation Information

12.9.2 China Germanium Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 China Germanium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 China Germanium Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.9.5 China Germanium Recent Development

12.10 Guangxi Deban

12.10.1 Guangxi Deban Corporation Information

12.10.2 Guangxi Deban Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Guangxi Deban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Guangxi Deban Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Products Offered

12.10.5 Guangxi Deban Recent Development

12.12 Huludao Zinc Industr

12.12.1 Huludao Zinc Industr Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huludao Zinc Industr Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Huludao Zinc Industr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Huludao Zinc Industr Products Offered

12.12.5 Huludao Zinc Industr Recent Development

12.13 China Tin Group

12.13.1 China Tin Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 China Tin Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 China Tin Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 China Tin Group Products Offered

12.13.5 China Tin Group Recent Development

12.14 GreenNovo

12.14.1 GreenNovo Corporation Information

12.14.2 GreenNovo Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GreenNovo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 GreenNovo Products Offered

12.14.5 GreenNovo Recent Development

12.15 Yuguang Gold and Lead

12.15.1 Yuguang Gold and Lead Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yuguang Gold and Lead Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Yuguang Gold and Lead Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yuguang Gold and Lead Products Offered

12.15.5 Yuguang Gold and Lead Recent Development

12.16 Zhuzhou Keneng

12.16.1 Zhuzhou Keneng Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhuzhou Keneng Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhuzhou Keneng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Zhuzhou Keneng Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhuzhou Keneng Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Indium (Cas 7440-74-6) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”