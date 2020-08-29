Industrial Door Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Hormann, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Door market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Door report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Door Market Research Report: Hormann, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Rytec, ASSA ABLOY, Chase Doors, PerforMax Global, TNR Doors, TMI, LLC, Dortek Ltd., Efaflex, Angel Mir, HAG, Hart Doors, JDooor

Global Industrial Door Market Segmentation by Product: Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Others



Global Industrial Door Market Segmentation by Application: Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others



The Industrial Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Door market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Door industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Door market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Door market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Door market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Door Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Door Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rolling Doors

1.4.3 Folding Doors

1.4.4 Sliding Doors

1.4.5 Swinging Doors

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Large Exterior Openings

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Environment

1.5.4 Food & Drink Industry

1.5.5 Warehouse and Loading Bays

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Door Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Door Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Door Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Door, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Industrial Door Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Door Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Door Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Door Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Door Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Door Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Door Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Door Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Door Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Door Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Door Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Door Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Door Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Door Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Door Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Door Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Door Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Door Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Door Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Door Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Door Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Door Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Door Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Door Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Door Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Door Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Door Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Door Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Door Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Door Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Industrial Door Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Industrial Door Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Industrial Door Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Industrial Door Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Industrial Door Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Industrial Door Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Industrial Door Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Industrial Door Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Industrial Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Industrial Door Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Industrial Door Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Industrial Door Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Industrial Door Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Industrial Door Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Industrial Door Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Industrial Door Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Industrial Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Industrial Door Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Industrial Door Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Industrial Door Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Industrial Door Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Industrial Door Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Door Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Door Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Industrial Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Door Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Door Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Door Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Door Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Door Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Door Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Door Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Door Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Door Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Door Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hormann

12.1.1 Hormann Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hormann Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hormann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hormann Industrial Door Products Offered

12.1.5 Hormann Recent Development

12.2 Rite-Hite

12.2.1 Rite-Hite Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rite-Hite Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rite-Hite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rite-Hite Industrial Door Products Offered

12.2.5 Rite-Hite Recent Development

12.3 ASI Doors

12.3.1 ASI Doors Corporation Information

12.3.2 ASI Doors Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ASI Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ASI Doors Industrial Door Products Offered

12.3.5 ASI Doors Recent Development

12.4 Rytec

12.4.1 Rytec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rytec Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rytec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Rytec Industrial Door Products Offered

12.4.5 Rytec Recent Development

12.5 ASSA ABLOY

12.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

12.5.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ASSA ABLOY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ASSA ABLOY Industrial Door Products Offered

12.5.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

12.6 Chase Doors

12.6.1 Chase Doors Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chase Doors Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chase Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Chase Doors Industrial Door Products Offered

12.6.5 Chase Doors Recent Development

12.7 PerforMax Global

12.7.1 PerforMax Global Corporation Information

12.7.2 PerforMax Global Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 PerforMax Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 PerforMax Global Industrial Door Products Offered

12.7.5 PerforMax Global Recent Development

12.8 TNR Doors

12.8.1 TNR Doors Corporation Information

12.8.2 TNR Doors Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 TNR Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 TNR Doors Industrial Door Products Offered

12.8.5 TNR Doors Recent Development

12.9 TMI, LLC

12.9.1 TMI, LLC Corporation Information

12.9.2 TMI, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 TMI, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TMI, LLC Industrial Door Products Offered

12.9.5 TMI, LLC Recent Development

12.10 Dortek Ltd.

12.10.1 Dortek Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dortek Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dortek Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Dortek Ltd. Industrial Door Products Offered

12.10.5 Dortek Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 Angel Mir

12.12.1 Angel Mir Corporation Information

12.12.2 Angel Mir Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Angel Mir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Angel Mir Products Offered

12.12.5 Angel Mir Recent Development

12.13 HAG

12.13.1 HAG Corporation Information

12.13.2 HAG Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HAG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HAG Products Offered

12.13.5 HAG Recent Development

12.14 Hart Doors

12.14.1 Hart Doors Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hart Doors Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hart Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hart Doors Products Offered

12.14.5 Hart Doors Recent Development

12.15 JDooor

12.15.1 JDooor Corporation Information

12.15.2 JDooor Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 JDooor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 JDooor Products Offered

12.15.5 JDooor Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Door Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Door Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”