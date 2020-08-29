LOW INTENSITY SWEETENERS MARKET |STRONG REVENUE AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK: CARGILL, INCORPORATED, INGREDION INCORPORATED, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, OTHERS

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Low Intensity Sweeteners Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Südzucker, PureCircle, MITSUI & CO., LTD, Tate & Lyle., Zuchem Inc., SPI Pharma, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, DuPont., Amyris.

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing health awareness among population is driving the growth of this market.

Drivers and Restraints of the Low Intensity Sweeteners market

Increasing consumer demand for low calorie food is driving the growth of this market

Rising R&D investment on low intensity sweetener is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

High price of the low intensity sweetener is restraining the market growth

Strict regulation and postponement in the product confirmation is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Südzucker, PureCircle, MITSUI & CO., LTD, Tate & Lyle., Zuchem Inc., SPI Pharma, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, DuPont., Amyris.

Low Intensity Sweeteners MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type Tagatose Xylitol Trehalose Iso-maltulose Allulose Others

By Application Beverage Confectionary Pharmaceutical Dairy Products Table Top Sweetener Bakery Foods Others



In March 2019, PureCircle announced that they have got approval for their new Reb M stevia leaf sweetener in Singapore which will help the food and beverage companies to produce products with zero fat and calorie. These new sweetener are non- GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) certified. This new sweetener will provide great taste without any sugar intake.

To comprehend Low Intensity Sweeteners market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Low Intensity Sweeteners market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Intensity Sweetenersare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Low Intensity Sweeteners Manufacturers

Low Intensity Sweeteners Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Low Intensity Sweeteners Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

