Medical Tourism Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking as a Biggest Opportunity in Coming Decade

Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand)

Asian Heart Institute (India)

Apollo Hospitals (India)

Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia)

Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore)

Min-Sheng General Hospital (Taiwan)

Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital (Bangkok)

Raffles Medical Group (Singapore)

Clemenceau Medical Centre (Lebanon)

Bangkok Hospital (Thailand)

Brief Overview on Medical Tourism

Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the travelersâ€™ home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. High cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low price in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.

In Oct, 2017, The Indian ministry of finance, together with the ministries of tourism & health, launched a portal, www.indiahealthcaretourism.com. The portal is used for helping medical travelers with a complete information base. It also provides information in languages such as Arabic, French, and Russian.

Market Drivers

Availability as well as affordable of quality care

Accessible information & care

Assistance & support from government agencies & associations

High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Nations and Their Availability at Low Price in Other Countries

Market Challenges

Ethical Concerns

Market Restraints:

Problems associated with travel, availability, language barriers, documentation, & VISA approval issues

Restricted coverage & lengthy fractional reimbursement by payers

Market Opportunities:

Widespread hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

