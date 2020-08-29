Mints Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Mints Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Mints Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Mints Industry. Mints market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Mints market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The Scope of the Report: of the mint market includes by product type, the market is divided into power mints and standard mints. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist retailers, supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacies, and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Mints Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Clean Label Ingredient Boost the Sales of Mints Market
The inclination of consumer preferences toward organic confectionary, owing to the types of the ingredients used, is driving the decision of the consumers. The use of botanical extracts in confectionery is high, due to consumers’ expectations for authentic products, as they want clean-labeled products without compromising on the taste. Mint and its derivatives, such as peppermint, spearmint, and menthol, are the main flavor choices in the tablet category of the confectionery market. Further, due to constant emphasis on clean-labeled products and stricter government regulations on the amount of sugar content in food products, organic, vegan, GMO-free, sugar-free, and kosher food colors, sweeteners, and other ingredients are being used while manufacturing candies, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the category.
North America is the Largest Market
The rising health consciousness among the North American citizens is increasing the sales of sugar-free mint confectionary. This product posed a healthy competition to the market studied, in the recent year, with the introduction of hybrid products composed of mint. The American consumer preference for mint confectionery remains high, as compared to chewing gum, due to its oral benefit and low sugar content. Innovation in products, with various flavors, drives the mint market in the United States. An impulse purchase, convenient pack, innovation in products have fueled the growth of the market studied, in the region. The major companies in this region are Mondelēz International Inc., Mars Incorporated, and Ferrero.
Detailed TOC of Mints Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Power Mints
5.1.2 Standard Mints
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies
5.2.4 Specialist Retailers
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Mondelez International Inc.
6.4.2 Nestle
6.4.3 Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd
6.4.4 Perfetti Van Melle
6.4.5 Ricola
6.4.6 Mars Incorporated
6.4.7 The Hershey Company
6.4.8 Ferrero
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
