Morocco Automotive Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Morocco Automotive Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Morocco Automotive Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Morocco Automotive Industry. Morocco Automotive market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Morocco Automotive market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The Moroccan automotive industry has been segmented by vehicle type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Foreign Investments from Leading Auto Manufacturers

Foreign direct investment has been continually increasing as companies are attracted towards the country’s favorable economic conditions, government support through their initiatives (such as tax exemptions for the first 5 years, VAT exemptions, and land purchase subsidies), skilled workforce, and modern infrastructure.

– Some of the recent investments in Morocco’s automotive sector include PSA Peugeot Citroen’s investment of USD 615 million for setting up their manufacturing facility, which is expected to be opera­tional in 2019.

– The company aims to manufacture 90,000 B-and C-segment passenger vehicles in a year and internal combustion engines (ICE) for passenger cars for both domestic and regional markets.

– Despite having a low population and sales of vehicles within the country, automobile manufacturers in Morocco made noteworthy exports to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

– Additionally, Morocco’s integration into the global economy was facilitated by the signing of numerous free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. These trade agreements contributed positively to the emergence of export activities in the country.

– For instance, in 2007, an agreement was formed between Morocco and Renault-Nissan Group, resulted in a vast expansion of the company’s engagement in the country, by creating an environment-friendly production site in Tangier costing more than EUR 600 million.

– Additionally, in April 2016, an agreement was made between Morocco and the Renault Group to further expand Renault’s involvement and position in Morocco, which included the manufacturing of 450,000 vehicles in the country.

Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles

The passenger cars segment witnessed a considerable increase of 4.11% rise in sales during 2017, reaching 155,218 units from its previous year.

During the Q1 of 2019, Dacia stood as the market leader with a 30.3% market share. Renault group in April 2019 has sold about 5,364 units of passenger cars and utility vehicles out of which Dacia alone contributed to 3,157 units. This was followed by Volkswagen with 11,810 units, Peugeot with 11,316 units and Hyundai with 9,882 units sold during 2018.

Morocco developed an investment cluster program, which saw Renault enter the local market. Renault will be the only global automaker assembling vehicles in the country until the arrival of Peugeot in 2019.

The demand for luxury cars has increased in 2018 as compared to the previous year. A total of 1,140 hybrid vehicles were sold in the same year as compared to 342 units in 2017. Luxury car manufacturers have also witnessed an increase in their sales. Mercedes-Benz sold 3,105 units and stood as the market leader in the luxury segment followed by BMW with 2,700 units and Audi with 2.572 units.

Detailed TOC of Morocco Automotive Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 PESTEL Analysis

4.6 FDI in Morrocon Automotive Industry

4.7 Government Regulations and Incentives

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers

6.3.1.1 Renault-Nissan

6.3.1.2 Ford Motor Company

6.3.1.3 Peugeot

6.3.1.4 Hyundai Motor Company

6.3.1.5 Fiat S.p.A

6.3.1.6 Dacia

6.3.1.7 Volkswagen

6.3.1.8 Mercedes-Benz

6.3.1.9 BMW

6.3.1.10 Audi

6.3.2 Automotive Part Suppliers

6.3.2.1 Denso corporation

6.3.2.2 Delphi Automotive Systems

6.3.2.3 Saint-Gobain PAM

6.3.2.4 Induver Maroc Vitres

6.3.2.5 Lear Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

