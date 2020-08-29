Motor Home Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Motor Home Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Motor Home Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Motor Home Industry. Motor Home market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Motor Home market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The global motorhome market has been segmented by type and end-user.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Class C Motorhome

Class C motorhomes are mid-sized RVs which are not built upon existing truck bodies and van chassis. These RVs provide better fuel efficiency than the type A or B motorhomes. Their size varies from 20 ft to 33 ft.

Being built upon existing bodies, these RVs do not cost much and are preferred by families that are on a budget. They are often referred to as mini-motorhomes, which provide the amenities of a larger motorhome in a scaled-down version and at a lower price. The price of these motorhomes start from ~USD 40,000 and goes up to USD 200,000.

The type C motorhome is built on an automotive manufactured van frame with an attached cab section. They are built on a more powerful chassis than a type B motorhome, and thereby, provide more amenities. The shape of Type C is akin to a van cab with an attached camper, unlike that of the class A’s ‘bus-like’ shape.

Most of these models have foldable furniture that converts into sleeping space and also features cupboards similar to homes, where most of the important storage products are kept. Most of these RVs have side doors that enable easy accessibility.

Most of the manufacturers are looking to roll out various advancements in their class C versions. These RV manufacturers are increasing their class C models, making it bulky by shifting out from the van chassis and opting for a large Ford, Chevy, and other heavy-duty vehicle chassis. Most of these larger versions are also diesel-powered, making them apt to pull a heavier load while being more fuel-efficient, compared to gasoline engines.

In addition, manufacturers have also added multiple slide-outs to increase the living space, and have been designing a large variety of floor plans with larger chassis versions. These are a lot of varieties being tested to increase the consumer base of class C motorhomes, where these hybrid class C+ options are ideal for a family with 4-6 members.

North America to Lead the Motorhome Market

North America captured a major share of more than 50% of the global motorhome market in 2018, owing to the increasing number of households owning motorhomes (a majority owned by millennials) and the growing demand for a motorhome rental. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.

The US is the manufacturing hub of RVs worldwide. According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.

According to the RVIA, the total RV shipments registered about 504,599 units in the US, with a 17.2% increase in 2017. Out of which, 62.64 thousand shipments were of motorhomes, contributing only 12% of the total RV shipments, owing to its expensive price. A typical class A motorhome’s cost ranges between USD 60,000 to USD 500,000, while that of class B and class C ranges from USD 40,000 to USD USD 150,000.

Motorhomes are being widely used in the country, not only for vacation traveling, but also for tailgating, traveling with pets, for business, and as a preferred mode of transportation in outdoor sports and other leisure activities. According to the Kampgrounds of America (KOA), in 2017, the country has experienced an increase of 2.6 million new camper households, where 24% of all campers preferred an RV as their primary camping.

The increase in the number of campgrounds in the country illustrates the increasing preference for recreational travel with motorhomes. Thus, to meet the rising demand for motorhomes, the US has more than 230 chain outlets and local motorhome dealers engaged in the trading of motorhomes. These dealers provide not only a range of state-of-the-art motorhomes but also the latest-model-year second-hand motorhome units preferred by most fleet operators.

The increase in the adoption rate of motorhomes by the younger generation, the advent of motorhomes with technological improvements, and a healthier economy are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, sellers are providing lucrative deals and benefits not just on new motorhome models, but also on pre-owned units, along with easy financing facilities for qualified borrowers.

Detailed TOC of Motor Home Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Class A

5.1.2 Class B

5.1.3 Class C

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Fleet Owners

5.2.2 Direct Buyers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Thor Industries, Inc

6.2.2 Winnebago Industries, Inc

6.2.3 Dethleff Motorhome

6.2.4 Hymer Ag

6.2.5 Forest River Inc.,

6.2.6 Rapido Motorhomes

6.2.7 Swift Leisure

6.2.8 Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc

6.2.9 Triple E Recreational Vehicles

6.2.10 Burstner Motorhomes

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

