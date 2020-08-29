Nanomedicine Market Market Size, Industry Share, trends by 2020-2027

Nanomedicine market refers to a branch of medicine that uses the tools and applications of nanotechnology for the treatment of various diseases by involving use of nanoparticles to enhance the action of drugs in the treatment.

According to Data Bridge Market Research , Global nanomedicine market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing number of applications and wide acceptance of the product globally. There is a significant rise in the number of researches done in this field which accelerate growth of nanomedicine market globally.

Market Restraints

Issues related to nanoscale manufacturing, which is restricting the growth of the market

Nanomedicine based devices involves huge investment, which restricts the market growth

Stringent regulatory framework and compliances and long approval process, act as barrier for the growth of the market

Market Drivers are

Increase in funding in government as well private institutions for research and development, drives the market growth

Surge in the incidences of chronic diseases at a global level, fosters the growth of the market

Increase in the awareness of nanomedicine in the healthcare industry, drives the market

Emergence of nanorobotics, has driven the growth of the market for nanomedicine

Increase demand for therapies that have fewer side effects and are cost-effective, enhances the market growth

Global nanomedicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanomedicine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Nicoya, a nanotech company which specializes in the development of a surface plasmon resonance receives USD 2.57 Million funding from FedDev Ontario which will help Nicoya to enhance its operations and accelerate growth in the new markets.

In July 2019, Exicure, co-founder Chad A. Mirkin has discovered and developed spherical nucleic acids which will allow the harmless delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics into tissues and cells.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nanomedicine market are Abbott, Invitae Corporation, General Electric Company, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Nanobiotix, Sanofi, UCB S.A., Ablynx among others.

